COLUMN: What does TikTok provide users?

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. In Oklahoma, Craig, Ottawa, Mayes, Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&