I’ve been on a mission to get rid of all the ads that began flooding my Facebook timeline last week. At this count, I've ditched 438. The work is time-consuming, but necessary, because Facebook – in its never-ending quest to change for the sake of change – is trying to force users to endure more ads than stupid posts of friends.
I don’t object to advertising; without it, newspapers would not exist. But people choose to read newspapers, even if it’s like passing a bad car wreck: You don’t want to look, but you have to. Readers can look at the ads, or not – and ads don’t push out important news stories. This is not the case with Facebook ads, which are proliferating like flies on a deer carcass on Highway 10.
When an ad appears, you can block it – in theory. Then, Facebook asks you to explain why you did so. There are a few choices: irrelevant, repetitive, topic too sensitive, already purchased, and one or two more. Prominently missing are the two choices most people would make: obnoxious or offensive. But being deprived of that spot-on descriptor, I am forced to fall back on "irrelevant." At first, I didn’t bother removing the more innocuous ads – the ones for cute sweaters and pet rescue operations. But Facebook seems to infer that bypassing or ignoring an ad is tacit approval of it, so I had to change my tactic. Now, I’m determined to remove every ad – even for bookstores, blingy shoes and cat toys.
Social media supposedly uses targeted advertising, after learning users' preferences through their clicks. Perhaps the fact that I never buy anything on social media led to the confusion, but I have now concluded Facebook doesn’t know squat about me. Or maybe it’s just throwing out everything it can think of and hoping something will stick. The joke is on Mr. Zuckerberg; I have pledged to make sure every one of his ads will slide off my timeline like goose poop through a tinhorn on a country road.
Along the more prominent offerings, at first, were come-ons for for phallus enhancement cream, politicians, herbal remedies for hemorrhoids, and comfortable bras for G-cup breasts. At first, I thought allowing the hemorrhoid cream blurbs to remain would get rid of the politicians, but unfortunately, this product didn't work as advertised. When I launched the purge, I noted that if friends “like” a product such as Tide Pods, most of their followers will see an ad for it, along with the declaration thereof. I can understand an announcement that a friend likes the Rolling Stones or THC-infused gummies or single-malt scotch, but who really “likes” Tide Pods or hemorrhoid cream?
Believe it or not, I am more interested in what my friends have to say – or their pet and grandkid photos – than purchasing hemorrhoid cream or Tide Pods. I find memes annoying, too. It’s bad enough that social media has reduced us to using emojis, initials and abbreviations when we wish to communicate. Now, many of us are too lazy to even go that far, but instead use memes or gifs to convey our feelings. Corporations do that as well, perhaps thinking they will reel in customers with a meme of a bunny or raccoon. They obviously haven’t done enough market research, or they would know a majority of people find memes annoying.
Many journalists migrate to the public relations field because they want more money. If the idiots doing the market research for socially engaged corporations are former journalists, I’m embarrassed. How have they failed to notice I have no need for a erectile dysfunction cures? I suppose it’s possible they realize I am married and that my husband is not on social media, and are taking a gamble that I will pass on the information to him. They may assume that since we are quite old, he would need such a product. The enticement-by-proxy may also explain why I see so many ads for tools and home improvement stores; husbands of any age lust after tools. The bulldozer and land development ads could also be a way at getting at a husband.
Facebook misses the boat more often than not. What reason would it have to believe I’m interested in teenage pottery classes? My son is well out of his teens, and I have no grandchildren. I’ve mentioned several times that I’m Catholic, so why would ads for the Baha’i faith be relevant? I hate licorice, so why do Twizzlers keep coming at me? I haven't worn 4-inch heels in years, much less 10-inch ones, so I'm not going to buy any, even at 40% off. I cannot afford a Mercedes or a sailboat. I don't speak Spanish or Italian well enough to do anything but order a meal, ask for the nearest restroom or cuss someone out, so ads in those languages are fruitless.
And reminders of my advancing age, or physical or mental flaws, are not appreciated. I don’t need a wheelchair lift yet, or an assisted living center, or boxes of Depend adult diapers delivered “directly and discreetly” to my doorstep. An ad for Chubbies I deleted immediately; I don't even know what those are, but I don't like the implication. As far as other types of insults – what kind of sadistic, white-sheet-wearing moron would foist an ad for Newsmax upon a legitimate journalist?
I admit I may be misunderstanding some come-ons. When I saw an ad that screamed, BAN DEODERANT! I wondered if the hippies had taken over again, until I remembered Ban is a brand name. An ad for a vintage automobile with "suicide doors" seemed alarming until I recalled what those actually were.
If this keeps up much longer, Facebook might get my attention with a single ad, for Advil. I think I feel a headache coming on.
