I’ve been thinking lately about how decent some of our national-level Green Country politicians used to be, and how the media had good relationships with them – even when we had to take them to task.
While derided as too liberal by some (including me), former District 2 Congressman Mike Synar was an exceptional representative who cared about all his constituents, left and right. His election was a bit of an anomaly, because although District 2 was long considered the purview of "Yellow Dog Democrats," they were quite conservative. But Mike was so well-known and well-liked that when he ran, he handily defeated Tahlequah's Ted Risenhoover in the primary. He was one of the most committed public servants I've ever known. I had been acquainted with Mike since high school, mainly through 4-H. Mike was a humble man who would show up to our office every time he was in town, and he never had an entourage with him. He was always by himself. It might have been an indicator of the state's red trend when he was primaried in 1994 primary by johnny-come-lately Virgil Cooper, who was in turn knocked out by Republican Tom Coburn in the general.
Dr. Tom dropped by our office once in a while, usually with a staffer in tow. He was cordial and whip-sharp, but he was also blunt; he always said exactly what he thought. His railing against government waste was welcome here, and although he could've easily won re-election, he chose to leave office – because he promised he would only serve three terms. Other politicians have taken a queue by making that promise, but few have followed through. (Sometimes they'll say God told them they needed to run again. I'm always suspicious of people who imply God made liars of them.) Tom went on to serve in the Senate, though I can't remember seeing him after that.
The District 2 seat then trended Democratic, albeit back to the more conservative flavor it always held. Brad Carson held it for two terms, and he was known to swing by our office, usually by himself. He was friendly and engaging, and looked very young – and like Mike before him, he would return our phone calls. He liked to say he wasn't afraid to cross party lines, and he ultimately went to work for President Obama some time after being usurped in the primary by Dan Boren, the son of respected Sen. David Boren.
Dan, who liked to be known as a Blue Dog Democrat, was personable and funny, and he also worked for everyone, sometimes voting with the GOP bloc.￼ I’ll never forget the￼ time he and Cole Perryman dropped by after Dan had been at the hospital, having smashed his thumb putting up campaign signs.￼ Despite being splattered with blood, he kept ripping off one-liners, and I couldn’t stop laughing. I regret I did not record some of the things he was saying. Cole kept telling me not to pay attention to Dan, that he had taken a pain pill. Dan retired after four terms, but I still hear from him occasionally – most recently, last year, after I was inducted into the Journalism Hall of Fame.
After Dan, the seat went to Republican Markwayne Mullin, whom I've never met personally. As far as I know, Markwayne has never been in our office, although some of my staffers have met him at town halls when he still held them here. They said he was less guarded with the media than he is today.
When I began my professional career, our senators were David Boren and Don Nickles, both of whom dropped by maybe every other year or so, usually with by a couple of staffers. Don was always on a tear against so-called "franking privileges" – using taxpayer money for mail. Don didn't do that, but he did sent a flurry of faxes; I figured out just how much those cost his office, and ours – and wrote about it. During a visit shortly thereafter, Don asked me, “Are we doing all right?” I wasn’t sure why he was asking, but I said, “Sure, why?” He replied, “I was just curious because that column you wrote about me the other day was kinda negative.￼” Bob Gibbins, who was our courts and crime reporter at that time, said it was the only time he ever saw me speechless. As for David Boren, though he is now in the spotlight in a negative way￼, he also did good things while he was in the Senate, and later, he almost single-handedly saved the University of Oklahoma from itself. I met him again when he handpicked my son for his President's Leadership Class, back in 2007.
All these fellows were true statesmen – always willing to answer questions from the media, even from small papers like ours. More importantly, they didn’t get mad when we criticized them. They knew it was part of the drill￼. Although we still have several personable and responsive local politicians￼, many of the federal ones￼ across the land are puerile, foul-tempered, ignorant, arrogant, selfish prevaricators who are so partisan it makes my head spin.￼ I don’t know why anyone would vote for a candidate who refuses to answer questions from a reporter. If a politician won’t talk to the media, he won’t deal with a constituent unless the individual is asking “friendly” questions in a format that's obviously been staged.￼ They won't return phone calls, and their press releases are full of opinionated adjectives rather than an objective presentation of what’s going on in the Beltway.
I yearn for the day when politicians again see themselves as public servants, and do a passable job of hiding their self-serving intent.￼ If our current crop of national representatives is a reflection of the country itself, we are in deep trouble. I’m not talking about the parties or even￼ their planks and key issues. I’m talking about who these people are, at their very core. Some of us aren't fooled, but many are. Why do voters so often support candidates who clearly care nothing about them? So many Americans seem to revel shamelessly in their own stupidity, and it's hard to watch. I vacillate between being angry at them and being embarrassed for them. They don't seem to realize all these politicians care about is hanging onto their own power, at the cost of all that is good and righteous about our country — and we are letting them do it.
I mentioned this topic on Facebook last week, and a number of friends weighed in to share memories about statesmen of old. Ed Edmondson was a focal point; I met him, but after he was long retired from office. The admiration for him continues to this day. Ironically – or maybe not – this nostalgic view on my timeline was shared by friends from both sides of the political aisle. Something is lacking today in the public forum, and we need to do whatever we can to get it back.
