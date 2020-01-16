President Donald Trump's order to launch a drone strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which resulted in the Iraq Parliament's vote to pass a nonbinding resolution to expel all American forces, was executed without an official declaration of war, but Trump did meet the 48-hour notification deadline required by the War Powers Act of 1973.
Under this act, Congress must be notified of the president's decision to order hostile action against another nation. At the time of the strike, there was no public release of Trump's notification, which had been delivered to the Congress, as the document was fully classified.
The Trump White House has been inundated with concerns among pundits and politicians regarding the legality of the drone strike that eliminated the mastermind of Iranian proxy wars throughout the Middle East. The importance of this particular Iranian general cannot be underestimated, as Soleimani's funeral processions eclipsed the magnitude of Ayatollah Ruhullah Khomeini's processional in 1989.
Ayatollah Khamenei has vowed a "harsh retaliation" as a result of the U.S. drone strike, and the strike has inflamed tensions in the region. And as members of Hezbollah and followers were mourning the loss of Soleimani, Iran proclaimed it will not conform to uranium enrichment restrictions that were established during President Barack Obama's administration in 2015.
With Iran no longer acting in accordance with limits on uranium enrichment and U.S. concerns about Iranian or proxy retaliation, the U.S. has shifted its efforts from the training mission in Iraq to defending its own bases. To be certain, Trump did order the strike within the parameters of the War Powers Act of 1973, which was designed to prevent U.S. presidents from sustaining wars without general approval from Congress.
Lest we forget, four U.S. presidents all took actions that led to an escalation of the war in Southeast Asia in which over 58,000 Americans were killed. Obviously, America's experience in that protracted conflict was the catalyst for the introduction and passage of the War Powers Act of 1973, but how effective is the act?
Under the act, the president is required to seek the go-ahead from Congress, and the act established a 60-day time limit regarding formal approval from Congress. The power of Congress to curtail any protracted American involvement in an undeclared scenario is a necessity, yet is the War Powers Act really about congressional guardianship of war powers in relation to the commander-in-chief, or is it about the partisan divide?
In 2011, congressional members filed a lawsuit to prevent the Obama White House from further military action in Libya over concerns about regime change, as well as an expansion of the mission in Libya. At that time, Congress teetered on the brink of recalling U.S. forces from Libya, but instead, the legislation was tabled. In the era of extreme partisanship, it stands to reason that rank-and-file lawmakers would want to defend the president of their party. Obama cited that because there was an absence of any U.S. forces on the ground in Libya, and since NATO was in command of operations, the act simply was not applicable.
Former Rep. Lee Hamilton, D-Indiana, who chaired the Iraq Study Group and 9/11 Commission, said, "The War Powers Act doesn't work." Has the War Powers Act morphed into a political weapon, which means Congress can avoid taking a side regarding U.S. military intervention?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
