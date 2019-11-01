My three siblings and I use a social media platform called "GroupMe" to communicate. Thursday, I got a bulletin from my youngest sister that opened with "Uh oh @Kim." It continued with a link to a CNN story announcing that New York was about to ban foie gras. That might be annoying if I lived in New York, because I do like foie gras, although I can't afford it.
Foie gras is goose liver, and what makes it so controversial is that not only does the goose to which the organ belongs make the ultimate sacrifice to provide it, the animal may be tortured throughout its short life. Animal rights activists say these unfortunate birds are stuffed into tiny cages and force-fed through funnels to fatten up their livers, until they sometimes even burst and die before they're slaughtered. I understand there is such a thing as "cruelty-free" foie gras. The geese are supposedly left to waddle around unfettered, pulling up tender shoots of grass, honking and hissing with abandon, until they meet a kinder, gentler fate. I'm not sure if free-range geese are "put to sleep" like ailing pets, or if they get the Marie Antoinette treatment, which conjures up a grotesque image even if it's quick and presumably pain-free. Though I imagine if chickens can run around with their heads cut off, so can geese.
But I always wonder why certain delicacies become the special targets of animal rights activists. I consider myself an animal lover, and still feel pangs of guilt about having "the whitecat" – who also answers to Zeus – declawed a few months after we got him as a juvenile. But he destroyed our carpet and most of our furniture, and no preventive measure we tried would work. The consensus was that either the cat had to go, or his claws did. We chose the claws. I've since had a friend bluntly point out that declawing a cat (which is also illegal in New York) is tantamount to cutting off a human's fingers to the first knuckle. And no, I wouldn't want a giant cat to choose that as my fate if I were scratching around on its turf. Lingering resentment could explain why the whitecat has chosen over the past few years to lay unwelcome brown eggs outside his litterboxes and in prominent locations.
But if a goose is to be consumed, and it can be raised without having tubes stuffed down its gullet, I'm not sure why the sale of its innards should be banned. Whether you order its liver or a roasted breast off the menu, the goose from which the body part came is just as dead. Are restaurants going to serve only the goose meat and throw the liver into the nearest dumpster? Veal is another quandary. Some restaurants that have banned foie gras are still serving veal, the product of milk-fed calves. These baby bovines, I'm told, are also raised in cramped cages and fed practically around the clock. It seems hypocritical to care more about geese than calves, although if I had to have one roaming around my yard, I'd probably choose the goose. I don't make that claim lightly; goose poop is exceptionally foul, compared to that of other fowl. If you have doubts, visit the boathouse in Oklahoma City. Once you've slipped and fallen in a sea of gooey goose poop, you won't forget it.
I responded to my sister in a more abbreviated form, suggesting the hypocrisy of the foie affair. Why concern ourselves with geese alone, or even veal? Why not ban the sale of any animal flesh? After all, one must kill the animal to devour the meat; isn't that always cruel at some level? That would leave us with just plants, of course, which would delight vegans to no end. But they, too, must own some hypocrisy. I said to my siblings: "For all we know, plants have feelings. What about when a butternut squash is ripped from the vine it shares with its brethren?" I could have provided a link to a story I read about some scientists who proved trees have feelings and "talk" with one another. And it seems the trees prefer to communicate with their own kind – which implies trees practice bigotry, I suppose. A German guy named Peter Wohlleben wrote a book about it.
Smithsonian Magazine reported it this way: "Trees are far more alert, social, sophisticated—and even intelligent—than we thought." It quoted Wohlleben as saying trees are careful not to intrude upon the personal space of other trees: “They are very considerate in sharing the sunlight, and their root systems are closely connected. In cases like this, when one dies, the other usually dies soon afterward, because they are dependent on each other.” Trees of the same species are communal, and form "alliances" with others – and mainly this happens at root level. They throw out signals to other trees, to let them know of impending insect attacks, drought or disease. And they feed their "young" – saplings that spring up from their own seed.
So if trees are sentient beings, maybe they feel pain when we chop them down for firewood or to prevent the forest from overtaking our yards. It also stands to reason other types of plants would share the same traits. Are roses in agony when florists cut them so men can send them to their sweethearts on Valentine's Day? What do pea pods think when we pluck them from their bushes and shuck them to serve with our pork chops?
As a child, I always got a chocolate egg in my Easter basket, because the Easter bunny knew I felt bad about consuming his likeness. I didn't like eating animal crackers, either, because they looked like – well, animals. But I've never had a problem eating meat per se, since a piece of meat doesn't look like the animal from whence it came. Unless you're carving from a roast suckling pig or have on your plate a whole fish, eyes and all, your meal won't have a "face."
It may yet get to the point that we feel guilty about eating anything – and luckily, I could fast for a while and survive on my stores of fat. So the next time you vegetarians and vegans batten upon a slide of bread, think about those stalks of wheat that died for your dining pleasure.
