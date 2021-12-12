COLUMN: What if politicians really had Christmas spirit?

It seems everyone is taking shots at one another and trying to toe the line on making offensive statements.
Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats have Christmas spirit this year. Both are name-calling, refusing to work together, and trying to gain political points. Of course, the role of leadership is to win and increase influence, but for once, I would like to see them all come together to attack common causes. Are our leaders too far apart ideologically that they refuse to be bigger than their parties? It's time for political leaders to put America above their own political aspirations.
I would love to see a joint commercial or campaign from conservative and liberal politicians to try to heal the country during the pandemic - a message advocating the vaccine, even if they are not a fan of mandates. I would also like them to do their part, at least at the leadership level, to temper down the hate and division in this country. It is OK to have differences and be passionate about your views, but if you are so closed off that you cannot help others, you are the problem. Pumping billions into the defense budget should not be the only thing government officials agree upon doing.
As we celebrate the holidays and the year coming to an end, we should think about the impact we are having on the next generation. Are we teaching our children to distance themselves from those who do not believe as we do politically, or will we teach our children to learn to negotiate and respect others?
Our future trajectory will look bleak, as long as the objects of news stations are setting an example of division. If children are looking at their parents and seeing the same kind of behavior they see on screen, how are we going to expect them to behave differently? Let's use these moments we have together to love one another and try to find some common ground.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
