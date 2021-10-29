COLUMN: What kind of person do you want to be?

We are living through a difficult moment in history, but if we are able to rise each morning, we are fortunate. Despite the fact that you face challenges daily, whether it is paying bills, serving as a caregiver, or searching for a job, you are in a unique moment of potential greatness. Most of us are just a couple of contracts from becoming financially independent.
One thing we can control in our own world is how we chose to react to our challenges. We will be knocked down from time-to-time. We may also not be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel or understand the direction we are destined for, but we can work to have a positive outlook in life. We all know how it feels to have a bad attitude and a good attitude. It feels so much better to have a good attitude and a positive outlook on life.
When we are dealing with despair, pain, sadness, and doubt, it is important for us to be able to try to control our emotions and make the best out of every situation. We are supposed to do great things in our life, but too often, we are derailed by bad decisions that we make. We also allow our self-doubt to make us feel that we are worth less than the next person. It is true that some are afforded greater opportunities, but we can help the lineage of our families by being responsible and handling our business not only for today but for the future generations.
Keep your mind positive and remember that things could be worse, but with a change of attitude, things can also be better. Focus on how your life can be better and strive to see that reality. Also, enhance your mentality by speaking positive words and giving others compliments. We have the opportunity to be a positive person or a negative person. Make your decision on which person you want to be daily.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
