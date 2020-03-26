One of the key aspects regarding the electability of a presidential candidate – in addition to policy proposals, ideology, and charisma– is the selection of a vice presidential running mate. Until the ratification of the 12th Amendment – as a result of the 1800 tie in the Electoral College, which resulted in the selection of Thomas Jefferson as president by the House of Representatives – the presidential candidate with the second-highest number of electoral votes became the vice president.
Since the ratification of the 12th Amendment, a presidential and vice presidential candidate have been running on the same ticket, and there have been moments along the campaign trail where the announcement of a vice presidential running mate has taken the American voting populace by surprise. And many may ponder why a particular person was even chosen as a running mate over other potential candidates.
Because of the 12th Amendment, and beginning with the 1804 election, electors have been casting distinct votes for president and vice president, and due to the election of John Adams as president and Jefferson as vice president in 1796, it also became clear two contrasting leaders from different parties was probably not the best idea. Lest we forget, during the French Revolution, America was under the leadership of a pro-British president and a pro-French vice president. Ultimately, though, it would be the 1800 electoral deadlock that would lead to the much-needed reform the 12th Amendment provides. The parties have been running their candidates from the same party and platform, and there have been times when a presidential hopeful has selected a running mate designed to bring a sense of balance.
I am sure some Americans questioned the reasoning behind John F. Kennedy’s selection of Lyndon B. Johnson at the summer Democratic National Convention in 1960. After all, these party members were rivals, but when Kennedy won the nomination, he was mindful of what a Kennedy-Johnson ticket could mean in terms of winning the Southern vote. Despite the Kennedy-Johnson victory in 1960, it was a narrow margin of victory over then-Vice President Richard M. Nixon and Henry Cabot Lodge, and that translated into a less-than-clear mandate of the voters.
Imagine, for a moment, what narrow margins of victory can mean in the post-electoral era, as the special interests will never let the victor forget about what is owed because of their contributions to that victory. Does the fact that Kennedy’s victory over Nixon by a little over 100,000 votes really mean Kennedy could not have won without Johnson on the ticket in 1960?
Gerald R. Ford had no inclination, in 1980, to retread the same old ground, and declined to run on Ronald Reagan’s ticket. George H.W. Bush seemed like an unlikely choice by Ronald Reagan, as Bush denounced Reagan’s economic strategy as “voodoo economics.” The late Sen. John McCain’s choice of then-Alaska Gov.
Sarah Palin in 2008 as his running mate seemed to have confirmed the Republican base was now willing to tolerate the type of qualities voters in previous decades would not have viewed as conducive in terms of an electable ticket. Palin was the personification of a dicey new breed of vice presidential timber, and it was a reminder that the Republican Party had displayed the coat of arms of anti-intellectualism before. McCain once spoke to the regret he had felt about his running mate choice because he had considered Joe Lieberman as opposed to Palin, who had few policy proposals beyond “Drill, baby drill!”
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
