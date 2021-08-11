When is a thing not really a thing? And, when is a part of the city not a part of the city? Many of the new folks in town may not know about our trust authorities: Tahlequah Public Works Authority, Tahlequah Hospital Authority – also known as Northeastern Health Systems – and Tahlequah Regional Trust Authority. These three systems are separate legal entities and are also subsidiary units of the City of Tahlequah.
When Tahlequah was much younger and smaller, the City Council provided direct oversight of the local hospital, it provided utility services, and it did what they could to encourage economic growth. That would be a huge task for our councilors today. Luckily, approximately 50 years ago, the city leadership recognized an alternative structure could serve us more effectively as we grew.
For instance, in 1974, the Tahlequah City Hospital was located in the building that is now the County Courthouse. A new hospital building was needed, and in Oklahoma, cities cannot borrow money. The solution was to create the Tahlequah Hospital Authority and lease the existing hospital assets to the new trust. The trust authority could then use those assets to borrow money and build the “new” hospital on Downing. That lease agreement still pulls all property and equipment purchased or constructed into the lease.
Handing over all the assets to a new entity was a difficult thing to do. Not being willing to relinquish all control, the Tahlequah Hospital Authority trust was originally established, with city councilors as the trustees and the city as the beneficiary. By 1986, the hospital had grown to a level of complexity that the council voted to modify the trust indenture to allow for a larger board of outside trustees who could focus more directly on managing a hospital. The city, of course, always remains the beneficiary.
Trustees are recommended by the mayor and approved by the City Council. The city has no management authority other than the designation of trustees. The trustees have a fiduciary responsibility to manage the assets for the beneficiary, the City of Tahlequah.
Similarly, when the utility systems could no longer keep up with growth, new water and sewage plants needed to be built, and the electrical grid expanded. Again, establishing a trust to take the existing utility infrastructure as a base for debt requirements made sense. It also allowed for the establishment of a five-member board of trustees to focus on the complexities of utility management to the benefit of the City.
Creation of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority to develop and manage the industrial park followed suit. Recently, that trust indenture was modified to increase the number of trustees on the board and to expand the focus of the trust, recognizing the value of regional development – thus the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority name.
Each trust has the city as the beneficiary. Each has built upon the assets that the city swept into their trust indentures and leases at their creation. Each trustee swears an oath of office, similar to that of a city councilor. The same open records and open meetings requirements that pertain to the city must be adhered to by the trust authorities.
They are us, and we are they, but each is a separate legal entity with it’s own personality and mission. Each has made us stronger.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
