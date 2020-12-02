The realpolitik approach to foreign policy is one in which pragmatism is the driving force, as opposed to an ideologically-driven approach.
During a time of Cold War concerns about U.S. relations with China while the Vietnam War was being fought with Chinese and Soviet support, President Richard M. Nixon abandoned ideological and ethical concerns to pressure North Vietnam for an acceptable peace agreement and forge an alliance with China against the Soviet Union. This type of triangular diplomacy was designed to play China and the Soviet Union against North Vietnam, and Nixon also knew of the political implications of easing Cold War tensions, coupled with establishing a strategic arms limitation treaty and ending the war in Vietnam with honor, as the president had promised in 1968.
Nixon’s bold overtures to China were unprecedented for a politician who had built his early congressional career on taking a hardline approach against communists in America. And despite the lack of democracy, as well as a poor human rights record in China, Nixon felt that one billion people in the world should not continue to exist in isolation. Following the announcement of the Beijing Summit, the impact on U.S.-Soviet relations was immediate, as Premier Leonid Brezhnev invited Nixon to confer with him in Russia. The triangular diplomacy came together like a perfect storm as thawing relations between the U.S. and China galvanized the Soviet Union to reach out to the Nixon White House.
The success of Nixon’s move led to an arms limitation treaty in addition to negotiated agreements on science, space, and trade. However, the chess match move of using China and the Soviet Union to pressure North Vietnam did not yield an immediate and successful outcome, as the war in Southeast Asia would continue until the peace accords of 1973. And China did not have the edge on North Vietnam in terms of influence on North Vietnam’s negotiating stance. Ultimately, the North Vietnamese did not yield at the peace table, and Nixon resumed the bombing of targets in North Vietnam and even ordered secret bombings in Cambodia.
The American bombing campaign transpired against a backdrop of a worldwide nuclear alert as a component of Nixon’s “madman” theory, which was the administration’s way of communicating a sense of presidential irrationality to scare the North Vietnamese Army back to the peace talks. Then-Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger preferred a commitment to withdraw U.S. forces by 1972, because Kissinger knew that if a 1971 withdrawal went badly, it would have been a political liability for Nixon in the 1972 election.
As B-52 bombs rained down on Hanoi, and as American mines were deployed at Haiphong Harbor, Nixon pressured the Army of the Republic of Vietnam to agree to the peace settlement or risk losing American aid. The bombing and pressure worked, and by January of 1973, the Paris Peace Accords had been formally adopted, which ended American military involvement in Southeast Asia.
On the current geopolitical stage, what will President Joe Biden mean for the future of U.S.-Chinese relations? I think it is a foregone conclusion that Biden will align himself to the formal channels of diplomacy, and will not be as capricious as President Donald Trump. Optimism about America’s future regarding foreign policy might be somewhat misplaced, though, to those who equate eloquence with morality, and that same optimism was dashed during former President Barack Obama’s administration as the war in Afghanistan escalated, Libyan operations were greenlighted, the conflict in Yemen began, and the Syrian War intensified.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.