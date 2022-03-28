COLUMN: What will post-pandemic world look like?

It seems we've finally entered the stage of retrospection about the pandemic. There is an argument to be made that it is premature to do so, but putting aside the possibility of severe resurgences of some variant of the coronavirus, it is prudent for companies, governments, schools, families, and individuals to begin thinking in terms of a post-pandemic world.
Again, that does not mean the virus has, or will have, disappeared. In fact, it is likely to have an enduring impact on our lives, even if the effects are subtler. It is likely that new controversies will arise surrounding the need for annual vaccinations, especially if COVID inoculations are somehow included with those for influenza. If there is a threat of a dangerous new, and possibly vaccine evasive, variant there will be renewed controversies about what precautions should be taken. Hopefully, those controversies can be limited to the area or region in which an outbreak occurs. There is a better chance they will remain localized if we can break our habit of reacting politically to a biological threat.
But in the absence of widespread disease, how will the workplace change, families function, and schools operate? Already we see many corporations encouraging, incentivizing, and even demanding a return to the office. While every situation is different, varying from employer to employer, position to position, and employee to employee, the general impression is that many employers are insisting upon a return to the work site. They are doing this despite evidence and experience showing there are more circumstances in which remote work is not only possible, but leads to greater productivity. Even in the cases in which productivity is more or less the same, employee health, happiness, and satisfaction are usually improved.
Many employers seem to be leveraging the possibility of "working from home" as a way to attract workers in a competitive labor market. While this is a step in the right direction, it still means employers view working remotely as a perquisite, not as a more consistent, standardized, and normalized option. That is understandable. It is also a predictable step in the evolution of the concept of being able to do your work at your house, instead of an office complex.
As with any change that might fundamentally alter long-standing practices, there are questions and legitimate concerns about the unforeseen effects of a transition to more widely adopted remote work strategies. Not all jobs can be done remotely. Others are not only perfectly suited to it, they benefit from it. When decisions are made as to who gets to work from home, there will be understandable resentment from those employees whose jobs are not conducive to it. There will be even more frustration from those who, with reason, believe their functions could be performed off site, but their employer, justifiably, evaluated the situation differently.
Americans often rely on the workplace to supply a substantial amount of their social opportunities. Will remote work lead to feelings of isolation? If so, will that reverse gains in employee satisfaction? Do employers lower their liability risks and reduce maintenance costs? Privacy issues will inevitably arise as employers, in pursuit of accountability, start making rules regarding the use of cameras that are pointing into people's homes. Who provides the internet connection and equipment necessary to work from home? What are the boundaries for access to personal devices on which proprietary information is stored?
Despite those types of practical, functional, and legal questions, the virtual office is here to stay. It remains to be seen who will benefit from the acceleration of its broader acceptance and implementation.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
