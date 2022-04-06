COLUMN: What's best for all nations is stability

Thirty years of globalization may be teetering at the brink of contraction, say sources such as Paul Krugman and BlackRock, the largest global asset management company. Why does it matter?
As Americans, we've been on top of the world. We have enjoyed having goods from all over the world, at just-in-time delivery, and at more or less a universal price. Pricing variables have been mostly costs pertaining to transportation, shipping and handling.
Due to an adjustment in the global fossil fuel industry's markets, reflecting the global community of nations' responses to Russia's war crimes and human rights violations, Russia's sales in Europe have dropped about $3.6 billion from Russia's cash flow. Russia's economy is 11th globally, with a GDP of $1.65 trillion U.S. dollars.
European nations are supplanting the 40% of energy supplied previously by Russia. China and India are Russia's primary fossil fuel customers. The changes in Europe's gas diet now cost more because infrastructure for alternative energy imports must be developed. It is fueling ripples of global inflation.
John Cougar Mellencamp once sang, "There are winners. There are losers. And that ain't no big deal." But global corporations are passing along their transaction costs and morphing their business models.
It makes a difference whether this is an ad hoc "workaround" or whether it is a big paradigm shift. Mexico stands to strengthen its relative global position as a U.S. trading partner.
President Biden, in the State of the Union Address in March, supported a "Made in America" manufacturing resurgence. We know that good internal sustainability will insulate the American economy from the vulnerabilities of other countries. This poses a tremendous opportunity for regional economic strengthening.
We have known all along that a high-quality environment - clean and healthy air and water - depends on our ability to transition to alternative energy sources. I have mentioned before that painful economics are strengthening the incentive for conversion to green energy here in the U.S., although utilities - and households - that have sunk their investments into fossil fuel technologies aren't particularly anxious to throw that all away and transition to alternative energy.
Put a pencil to solar, wind, hybrid, electric and compressed natural gas vehicles. A diverse portfolio of energy alternatives makes it possible to respond nimbly to emerging factors. I think the surge in gardening this spring is another reflection of the same principle: substitution fueled by worries about food security because supply chain networks are shifting. It isn't a bad thing to grow a bounty of fresh food, even where local food is plentiful and accessible. There will always be urban food deserts that can be served by surpluses compensating for supply chain problems.
Economist Paul Krugman urges the Fed to gently coast and eventually, very gradually, raise interest rates. He is worried that slamming on the brakes to slow inflation will cause an abrupt overreaction and cool consumer spending. If interest rates are raised too far or too fast, consumers will hunker down and forego big-ticket spending. A recession might follow. Think of the release of strategic petroleum reserves as a gentle replenishment to soften Russian oil shocks and lessen the need for abrupt action on borrowing costs.
Even so, global events and alliances may be a bigger obstacle than the Fed can steer around, and on a purely personal level, it may make sense to stock up on international products as a hedge against global inflation and recession bumps in the road. We can't reliably predict complex geopolitical events. I'm reminded that what is best for all nations is stability.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.