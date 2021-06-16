It’s not smoke and mirrors. Hiring, firing, promotions, demotions -– all require the approval of the City Council.
Clint Johnson, Tahlequah’s previous city planner, resigned effective March 4, 2020. Clint was not only responsible for planning, but also for inspections, code enforcement, storm water management, the animal shelter, and coordinating major projects. This was too much to ask of one individual, so we took steps to divide the responsibilities into two – planning and major projects, which is now the responsibility of Taylor Tannehill, and compliance responsibilities under a new position.
At about that same time, our long-time, well-loved fire chief, Ray Hammons, asked to be considered for the compliance position. He had personal reasons for wanting to step into a less stressful, not-on-call 24/7 job. And as a proud dad, he wanted his son to have an opportunity to earn an appointment to a full-time firefighter position. Ray’s additional request was that, should the city administrator position ever be vacant, he would at least be considered for that job. As all qualified applicants are considered for positions at the city, there was easy agreement. Ray started helping with compliance immediately, and officially became the compliance officer on July 1, 2020, during the middle of the pandemic.
Stepping into the fire chief role on July 1, was our long-time, well-loved assistant fire chief, Casey Baker. Because we were still trying to stabilize our finances and did not know what would happen with our revenue, we asked Chief Baker to wait a year to fill the assistant chief position. He readily agreed. However, within a few weeks, Fire Marshal Aaron Garret had been deployed for a nine-month tour of duty. Recognizing the need to support our new chief, Mark Whittmore was promoted to assistant fire chief on Aug. 26.
Mark’s promotion left an opening for a captain. Filling the captain position would create an opening for a full-time firefighter. However, Casey indicated he would prefer to promote two of his volunteers simultaneously. In August, we thought we would be more confident about our financial position by January. No one knew how long we would be under attack from the virus. Indeed, January was our most deadly month. Our revenue continued to come in well over expectations, but we had hoped to know more about what would happen when life returned to normal, when people could spend their money elsewhere – when we could commit to an ongoing additional expense. We asked Casey to wait until the new budget in July and approved hiring three new volunteers to relieve pressure.
With information in hand about future government recovery funds to arrive and more confidence in our sales tax revenue, the budget for 2021-'22 now has two open positions: the captain position and a new entry-level firefighter position.
The budget for 2020-'21 was developed asking for no raises for city employees. Even with that, the budget projected a $750,000 shortfall. The police union agreed to a year without an increase in base salaries; the fire union required a 1.5 percent safety incentive increase in its base. In October, when the city had received funds that could be spent for one-time expenditures, the Council approved a bonus to full-time employees of $1,500 and to part-time employees of $750. This is equivalent to 3.2 percent of the average firefighter salary. The budget for 2021-'22 includes a 3 percent increase in base salaries and another $1,500 one-time bonus in November. It also includes almost $500,000 for a new pumper truck.
Yes, the fire department is still in negotiations on its FY 2021-'22 contract. It is good for our community to support our firefighters. Balancing fiscal responsibility and safety needs is our never-ending challenge.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
