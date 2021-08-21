COLUMN: What's news, what's not, and funny business

Lately, there's been no dearth of news in these parts. The big story of the week was probably the little Hulbert School District - a David that took on the Goliath of state leaders who declared war on school-imposed mask mandates. And whatever you think of mask mandates, there can be absolutely no doubt that the Hulbert school board and Superintendent Jolyn Carey believe they were taking the best action they could to protect their students and staff, and to keep the campus open. "Freedom fighters" convinced there was something nefarious in this action are fools - or worse.
The ink wasn't dry on the virtual page for this story when Gov. Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor launched a counterattack, followed by a volley from a Democratic state representative. I sat working at my desk, Thursday and Friday, watching press releases roll in, replete with outrage from elected officials grasping for attention in the run-up to oncoming re-election campaigns. TDP also took a threat via PM from a troll who liberally used the "f-bomb" and aimed the biggest insult of them all: "Democrat." Of course, he lowercased it and misspelled it. Grammar is never the strong suit for those types.
A former local businessman tagged me Friday afternoon on Facebook, and call me paranoid, but he seemed to be blaming the newspaper for the "freaking out" of people in Cherokee County who are nodding their heads in approval of the unholy mask mandate. Those COVID figures aren't news, apparently - at least, not in the eyes of those not trained in journalism. It has escaped the attention of many people who don't actually read the paper - but like to make definitive statements about what we stand for - that we never spoiled for a mandate, and expressed ambivalence when the city implemented one. We did say we thought people should follow it once it passed, for the sake of community order.
You have to admire Hulbert for its cheek in standing up to the schoolyard bully - state government. And you'd think even those who abhor mask mandates would give credit where it's due, because most folks pay lip service to local control over state or federal - that is, until the "control" in question is something they don't like. Those same people like to complain newspapers have nothing in them worth reading, but when we do, they claim it's "not news."
But at least we haven't had to lean on brownlielocks.com too much lately to write about set-aside months for everything including the kitchen sink. If we had, we'd be well into August, and clearly we didn't see far enough ahead to do a story on National Psychic Week. We also missed an opportunity with International Clown Week, but that's for the best, since we have several coulrophobics in our reading audience. Before the mask mandate that has Gov. Stitt lobbing threats at local government, we did write about immunization awareness, truancy prevention, and catfish appreciation, and still coming up is Breastfeeding Month. Based on the hostility on social media, perhaps we should take on Political Affiliation Discrimination Awareness Month - although this surely is not a topic anyone isn't already aware of.
If things slow down in September, we may be itching to do a story on Head Lice Awareness Month, or take a turn at Square Dancing Month. Don't be surprised if you read about Campus Safety Awareness Month, Food Safety Education Month, Service Dog Month, Sewing Month, or Healthy Aging Month. What you won't see are puff pieces on Pleasure Your Mate Month - we're just not up to it - or Be Kind to Editors and Writers Month, since we couldn't find anyone who would agree to be a source. Besides, that might suspiciously tie into Shameless Promotion Month. We might remember to do something on Alzheimer's Month, because that's a subject we will all have to deal with at some time or another.
Moving into October, we can always scare up some Halloween-related features. I've noticed that ADHD awareness encompasses both September and October, perhaps because its victims are too scattered to stuff all the info into one month. (I'm not ridiculing anyone; both my husband and son suffer from this ailment.) How about Learn to Bowl Month? God knows I never did, or at least not well, and almost all of us could use some help with Financial Planning Month. Chili Month is a flavorful topic, as is Caramel Month, especially when it is paired with Apple Month. I'm putting Emotional Intelligence Month on my list, since so many of our Facebook followers could use help in that regard. We can bother Nate King and Jason Chennault for several of these subjects, such as Crime Prevention Month, and more than a few chiropractors can help out with "their" month. One year, we tried to localize Church Library Awareness Month, and the first pastor we called said, "I don't know what you're talkin' about. We've just got a bunch of Bibles. Can you get anything out of that?"
We couldn't, but we made the effort. After all, many years ago, we did try to produce a "Joke Tab," and each employee was tasked by the publisher with coming up with seven. The trouble was, they all had to be "clean." I don't think anyone came up with seven, but even if we had, who would buy an ad to support the supplement? There wasn't something funny going on, but not for lack of trying.
