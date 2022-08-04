COLUMN: Wheels of justice grinding slowly

It really doesn't matter, come November, if the GOP wins back both Houses of Congress regarding any forthcoming accountability for those responsible in the Trump White House for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Should the Republicans take back the House and Senate, I'm positive the first thing they will do is scrub the Jan. 6 panel.
However, that does not mean that those in the former Trump White House, including Trump himself, will not face indictments. The Department of Justice does not have to sit around and wait for the congressional committee to even complete the public report, which is due out in September.
The DOJ, under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, has the enforcement power to issue subpoenas, and even establish a special counsel that could result in those indictments. The Jan. 6 Committee has certainly presented enough credible testimony and evidence in its own right, and during this entire process, the DOJ has not been sitting on its hands at all.
Former DOJ official Jeff Clark and John Eastman have already been under the microscope with warrants. The DOJ has been looking into the fake elector scheme. And now, the former vice president's chief of staff, Marc Short, has testified in a federal grand jury investigation. Greg Jacob, a lawyer for Mike Pence has also been subpoenaed to testify in the DOJ's expanded criminal inquiry.
If someone were to say the Trump insurrection plot house of cards is beginning to crumble, I would say this is where it begins regarding the collapse of any defense against the indefensible. With a combination of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury probe and the Jan. 6 congressional investigation, Garland knows the score. But unlike the hearings we have all witnessed on television the work of the DOJ is kept hidden from the public eye, with good reason. Do not think for one moment that Garland is a milquetoast who is afraid of moving against those who defiled our Republic that horrible day on Jan. 6.
Garland has good reason to ensure in a by-the-book process that the DOJ is not doing this for political reasons, which it certainly is not. But it is imperative that the DOJ do everything within the scope of its authority so as to not create any bad optics that would give those who support the insurrection a chance to say, "Hey, see, the whole thing was rigged!" Of course, we know the Jan. 6 panel was never rigged.
We know that Rep. Kevin McCarthy was given every opportunity to have co-equal subpoena power. But instead, McCarthy chose to abandon an opportunity to have a level playing field on the committee itself. If this was so important to those in the GOP within the legitimate power structure that support the former president, who fomented an armed insurrection to subvert the will of the people, then why didn't McCarthy work with Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an attempt to clear any wrongdoing by those in Trump's orbit? We know the answer as well as McCarthy does.
I think we are approaching – albeit somewhat slowly and somewhat justified – the moment where we will indeed witness the accountability that many of us have been anxiously anticipating. I might also point out that in the wake of the 1973 Senate Watergate hearings, it took around five years for convictions for all of those President Richard Nixon officials to face convictions in a court of law.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.