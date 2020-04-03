Have you ever had one of those dreams that you know is a dream, and you realize that once you finally wake up, everything will be OK?
If you're like me, the past few weeks have been a variant on that theme: I keep trying to convince myself that my waking reality is just a dream, and that soon, I'll wake up, and it will all be better. Our investments won't have tanked; businesses won't be shut down in the wake of the coronavirus; the jobs of beloved friends and family won't have evaporated; people everywhere won't be getting deathly ill; and we won't have national leaders who spend 90 percent of their time demeaning my profession.
It's the proverbial nightmare from which we never seem to awaken. But lest you think I'm descending into another of my usual chasms of cynicism, let me assure you I understand that this, too, shall pass. And I think it will pass without making ridiculous bargains with God, or without crushing other people under your heel by hoarding, spreading false information, and degrading officials who have stumbled slightly but then corrected their errors.
I commented a week or so ago on my Facebook page that I've been surprised by the reaction of many people to this crisis. Some I assumed would take up leadership mantles and would be helping others have instead disappointed with self-serving behavior. On the other hand, people I thought would spend most of their time complaining and rebuffing against any attempts to safeguard society have stepped forward as knights in shining armor.
You just never can tell about some people until the chips are really down. And boy, are they down now. Which is ironic, since the casinos from whence the real chips originate are down, too.
Neither I nor any of my colleagues can rationally explain the irrational hoarding of toilet paper. We suspect it was launched as the COVID-19 pandemic was just gaining momentum – that is, when President Trump stopped calling it a "Democratic hoax." The indisputable fact of his initial label will be shouted down as "fake news" by his most ardent fans, although I heard him say it more than once during interviews and "pressers" – the cutesy name now given to press conferences.
Someone, somewhere, got the ball rolling on social media. It may have been the proverbial hacker Trump identified early on – probably correctly – as "somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, OK?” The troll, hunkered over a computer screen in his basement, created a meme that suggested toilet paper would be the first thing to disappear as Americans headed to their bunkers. The alarming meme got shared worldwide ad nauseum, and the "survivalists" rushed, waddled, tottered or staggered out their doors, grabbing every last roll to make sure – as the bear says on the commercial – that "my hiney's clean."
Toilet paper savers, in my opinion, are among the "bad players" in this stressful game. We make fun of them on social media and elsewhere, but some of the scoffers are also among the hoarders. I observed one acquaintance, who had been denigrating the hoarders publicly, as she was slinking out of a store with several bulk bags of the stuff on a trolley, and a single package of trail mix perched on top. I called out a greeting, because I wanted to make sure she understood her hypocrisy did not go unnoticed. She ignored me, and I'm not all that easy to ignore.
I can understand the runs on canned goods, cat litter, and dried beans. It makes sense to me that grocers would limit purchases of bread and milk, because those are staples needed for sustenance. But toilet paper? If you run out, there are adequate substitutes. We no longer have outhouses with the most recently outdated Sears and Roebuck catalog lying at the ready, and corncobs went out of fashion well before the catalogs. But there are facial tissues and paper towels, and if all else fails, you can always wash your bum with soap and water, dry it with a hand towel, and put both terrycloth items in the laundry hamper.
As I've watched this puzzling aspect of greed unfold, I have comforted myself with the knowledge that – and here we are again with the "if all else fails" scenario – my husband could get back into actual plumbing. Paper towels – like tampons, sanitary napkins, toothbrushes and mice – sometimes create clogs when flushed down the commode, and that means a quick windfall for your friendly neighborhood plumber. I even suggested to Chris that if the toilet paper shortage becomes really serious, he could offer to install bidets in the homes of the bereft. Anyone who has ever been to Europe would agree this particular "fixture" – yes, that's the technical term – could come in handy right now.
There are other surprising things targeted by the hoarders. Among them is yeast – which I find strange, because I don't know too many people besides myself who bake bread, and most of the others have given up that activity for health reasons. Maybe they needed it to go along with their 25-pound bags of flour, and they're planning to use them in tandem to price-gouge hungry friends for $10 loaves.
