My dad is the kind of guy who doesn’t second-guess what is right for someone else. He doesn’t fault people or impose his opinion. He respects other men’s judgment and figures everyone is doing the best they can in this old world. He’s not big on taking medicine, either. Seldom throughout my life have I seen him take more than an aspirin.
I’m his girl. I’m skeptical of "fixing" the "voter fraud" problem by clamping down on voting. It is hard enough to work a full day, lug the groceries to the fridge, keep the bills paid, drive a car with no Sonic cups in the floorboard, let the dog out often, and remember everyone’s birthdays. You want to take away polling places, shorten hours, and carve up towns? What is next, live in-person pilgrimages? Voting should not be as rare as the blooming of a century plant. Yet voting constraint laws are up by 300 percent over last year. In 28 states, lawmakers have written 106 bills to clamp down on voters, says The Brennan Center.
Why do we even need voter suppression laws? Legislators justify these proposals by claiming people need to have their doubts about election fraud addressed, but politicians themselves have proliferated election fraud claims. Oklahoma lawmakers want to make it harder for citizens to use statewide voter initiative laws, such as was used for the Oklahoma medical marijuana law. One must get thousands of signatures to even put a question on the ballot. Typically, only 20 percent of such initiatives ever become the law. When the success rate is that low, it weeds out frivolous efforts. Initiatives already get four stars on the dauntingness scale. It only magnifies politicians’ power to add more hurdles to that form of voter expression.
Can we just shut down that scary talk right now? I’ve got this Constitution that says the rights I don’t specifically give away to the government are kept by me. I’m sure my foremothers felt hurt when their men got back from drafting the Constitution and they learned only free white men could vote. But a lot has changed. At some point, we women held festive uppity protests in the streets for a chance to prove our brains would not bleed out if we voted. (Thank heavens that theory was wrong.) Then down through the ages, adults became voters, despite brown skin and black skin, whether rich or poor, and from diverse genders and religions. What began as a gentlemen’s club is now a civil right, constitutionally guaranteed to every adult American with but a slim few exceptions.
Over those years, we learned something. It is in the best interest of even-handed white gentlemen when everyone votes. If people don’t vote, they have no investment in the outcome. That’s existential anomie. We don’t want people burning down America because they’re mad about how they are treated and feeling alienated from the center of power. We don’t want people to feel like they don’t have a dog in the fight. We don’t want people in Congressional District 2 to feel their district is so gerrymandered that it is – in what Sen. Jim Wilson and I concluded – the silhouette of Mayan descending god Ah Muu Zen Caab, making it a piece too far to pop by and chat with their lawmaker, if they have even ever met her in the first place. Oh, wait. It is a him. In Oklahoma, it is almost always a him.
If we’re going to keep "solving" voter fraud, sooner or later, someone needs to demand specific proofs, established by fact0-finding, in courts. Because fixing a nonexistent problem with a dangerous cure is a lot like taking bad medicine.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
