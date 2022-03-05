I was sitting in one of the few remaining chairs in my husband's childhood home last week, and it occurred to me how disconcerting it would be to Chris and his sister to watch as the last remaining vestiges of their life as a family disappeared.
The home where my parents live is not the one I grew up in. I was almost 18 by the time its construction was finished. When I dream of my youth, if there is a house involved, it is the old farmhouse that still stands in the river bottom just east of Fort Gibson. The house Chris and Cathy are selling is in Southern California, and they had no trouble getting a buyer.
This little ranch-style home in a tightknit neighborhood in La Habra has seen better days. The first time Chris brought me out here, our son was a year old. I'm not a desert person, and technically SoCal is a desert, so it seemed dirty, because deserts are dusty by nature. There were too many houses, some of them perch precariously on a hillside. There was way too much traffic, and fuel prices were inordinately high. My husband's family insisted there were mountains practically in their backyard, but I could not see them because of the smog. A few years later, when the Santa Annas blew through, I saw the mountains.
The Cisternino house was neat and tidy when my in-laws were alive and healthy. Chris's boyhood bedroom had been turned into an office for his mother, but otherwise, the house was still the same. Over the years, my in-laws put in Berber carpet, installed sky lights and remodeled their kitchen. But it had the same feel as it always did, and I began to look at it as one of my childhood homes, because my husband did.
Even the last day we were there, picking up the last few items Chris wanted, he said a bit defensively on the drive over from the hotel, when I was navigating: "I think I know how to get to my own house." And so, there will always be a sentimental attachment.
Chris and I arrived on the 27th. Our son and his girlfriend joined us a couple of days later. There was some heavy lifting, so we needed Cole's help. Besides, he wanted to see his grandparents' home one more time. He was speaking in a sentimental way about it, and said, "I have a lot of great memories." Chris said, "You can't have that many." Turns out he does, and so do I.
This is the place where I saw my first actual lemon tree. It's still in the front yard and it's going to have a good year. This is the house from which we struck out for my first trip to Disneyland. Before we went there, my husband commented that it was a "special place." I knew all about Six Flags over Texas, so I didn't think it could be all that special. I was wrong. There's something remarkable about a theme park that allows guests to transport out of the workaday world and into an environment replete with joy and magic.
This was the house from which I went to my second professional baseball game. It was where I arrived on my second commercial flight. This was the house where we could sleep in the sunroom during the winter, most of the time without a heater, because of the unOkie-ish climate. It was the house in which my mother-in-law spent a few days making lasagna, because it was my Italian father-in-law's favorite.
It's house with the hutch containing thousands of photographs of Chris and Cathy when they were growing up. I used to like to go through those albums every time we visited. All around were curio cabinets filled with knickknacks.
This house is one where I always felt welcome. I could go and get a can of diet soda out of the fridge without asking. I could sit and read a book by an open window and not even be bothered by the traffic behind the house on Lambert. The worst thing I ever had to put up with was my father-in-law's joking attempts to get me to listen to Rush Limbaugh with him.
The last day we were there at the house, Cole said he had always thought this house was bigger than the one my parents have lived in. But when it was empty, the Cisternino home did not seem quite so big. I think the memories must have made it bigger. I'm guessing that in later years, neither Chris nor Cole will think much about the carpet that was ruined by the dogs during my father-in-law's eight-year bachelor period. They won't recall the sunroom, which has been leaking for years and is probably festooned with mold.
Maybe memories of a house are more about the people who were in it than the walls holding up the roof. If so, this little house is no longer my husband's "home."
It occurred to me several weeks ago that this would probably be our last trip to SoCal. The reasons we came here so many times are now gone. And we don't have much time left ourselves, so I guess we will want to make new memories in some new places with what time we have left. But these are good memories, for sure - some of the best. In my case, about 35 years' worth.
