COLUMN: When it comes to MLK, it's all just lip service

We recently celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
All over the country, people engaged in a day of service to their communities. I love the idea of a nationally recognized day of service, when we all pitch in to help one another and our communities in meaningful ways.
What gives me a bit of the "ick" is thinking the only national holiday that celebrates a singular African-American is associated with performing more labor and community outreach. It makes it seem that nationally, we glorify the muling of Black folks - and honestly, we do.
This nation was built on the literal backs of Black people. Once Black people were emancipated, they set to work building their own communities and working together to create their own versions of the beloved community when their surrounding communities segregated them. It seems to me like the connection that is always drawn between "good" Black folks and "bad" is how much we can work and give of ourselves.
Upon reflection this year, it feels like Martin Luther King Day unintentionally reinforces this ideology. We celebrate a man who, despite taking hit after hit from society at large - he did not have the acclaim in his time that he gets today - still continued to work tirelessly until his death at the hands of a racist, while he was containing the work that has led to expanded rights for multiple groups.
How would I recognize this day in the future? I'm not sure. Maybe next year, I'll feel more generous. Today I'm feeling annoyed and like, maybe, the best way to remember an influential Black man is to make the changes he called for during his life: to have truly equitable systems, for justice to be applied fairly, and for all people to live their lives free from fear.
While community service helps us in many ways get to that point, if we don't change the systems that oppress us, it is all just lip service to a real man's real dream.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
