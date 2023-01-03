When I describe how awful my week has been, you will think I’m exaggerating. After all, Poindexters like telling stories, and sometimes embellishments are part and parcel of that exercise. But what I’m about to tell you is the truth, and nothing but the truth, so help me God. Come to think of it, God might be the only one who can help, because as I’ve said repeatedly, Poindexter luck is like that of the Stephen King character Jordy Verrill: It’s always in, and it’s always bad.
At this writing, I am sitting in a relatively unoccupied train station in the middle of Bumfuzzle, waiting for the train to take us to Timbuktadpole, or somewhere. Earlier, I was on a Breeze flight out of Bentonville, and earlier still, in Oklahoma City, and before that, San Antonio. This was supposed to be a vacation. Pardon me if I guffaw at that maladaptive plan.
It all started on Christmas Eve, when Chris and I were getting ready for my son and his fiancée to arrive. We were cooking for our Christmas dinner, plus cleaning house and wrapping presents. Then I began getting texts from readers, wanting to know why our digital edition had not appeared. So I set out to track down the problem. I went to the office and resent the pages, thinking it was a problem with the naming convention of the files. But that wasn’t it; apparently, someone had told our digital publisher back in November 2021 – when publication schedules were to be submitted for 2022 – that we would have no paper Christmas weekend. The system couldn’t seem to get around that misinformation. An honest mistake, I’m sure, but a puzzling one. After all, the post office delivers on Christmas Eve, so there’s no reason why we wouldn’t have a paper.
Anyway, I was told by someone at the e-edition hub that our pages would be up within 30 minutes. That didn’t happen, but I finally got ahold of someone whom I knew was very competent, and she took care of the problem. The pages had been hung up in the system, waiting for – something. Within 10 minutes, the edition was available to readers – almost 12 hours late, but most folks were immersed in the holiday experience and ready to forgive.
Christmas started out fine; gifts were unwrapped, pleasantries exchanged. But then, all hell broke loose – except it was nothing like the hell of lore, but more like the flood of Noah lore. Our distribution guy, Jim, happened by the office and noticed a pipe had burst in the ceiling of the old press room, and the entire building was flooded. We no longer have a press to suffer this indignity, but we do have other equipment. By the time I was looped in, I was pretty much en route on my vacation, but via texting and other modes of communication I was in contact with the rest of our staff. Our servers had to be disconnected until the damage was assessed; they're OK, but more on that later.
We had been scheduled to take a train to San Antonio Dec. 26, so we arrived at our hotel in Oklahoma City around midnight, and began a nearly 30-minute process of checking in. There wasn’t a soul in the lobby – including the desk clerk. Despite our repeated greetings of “Hello?” it took fully 15 minutes for the clerk to amble in from a back room. She seemed annoyed, and since she was working on Christmas, I can’t say I blame her. She began pecking away at her keyboard, with nary a word of explanation for the delay. After 12 minutes, my husband asked, “Is there a problem?” She replied that the computer wouldn’t let her check us in. This seemed odd, since I had digitally checked in a day or two earlier. But she finally coughed up a couple of key cards. This is a hotel normally considered rather posh, so we expected to fall right to sleep once we hit the hay, but no. We’d been upgraded to a suite, and the AC unit in the parlor area began to moan like an old woman in pain. Chris finally got up and turned it off, and we relied on the unit in our bedroom to get us through the night.
The next morning, we walked to the train station and boarded the Heartland Flyer, hoping to nap a bit to make up for the dearth of sleep the night before. But again, fate intervened; a young couple with a 6-month-old infant opted to sit across from us and one row back. The baby is apparently not a fan of train travel, because he fussed all the way to Fort Worth. I took a look at the parents and judged them to be about 16, but Chris thought they might be 20-ish. Whatever the case, they were inexperienced at keeping a baby occupied and relatively quiet. As we were leaving the train, a woman older than myself told the couple, “Your baby is so GOOD!” Chris and I exchanged a look; we were both wondering about her definition of “good.” We figured if the witch of Hansel and Gretel fame were on board, the kid would’ve been destined for the cauldron.
We thought we had hit a patch of good fortune when we arrived in Fort Worth; the southbound Texas Eagle had arrived early from Chicago, and we were permitted to board immediately. We assumed we’d be given lunch, since the website said so, but websites lie – or Amtrak’s did, for this route. Lunch was finished, but the car attendant told us we had more than enough time to make it back to the station – the train was parked about a mile away – to get a sandwich at Subway. We made the long trek back, only to see a line of about two dozen hungry travelers, and two harried employees behind the counter. We got our sandwich just in time to high-tail it back to the train. But standing in line for 45 minutes, plus running back to the train in boots, took its toll.
If you're wondering if there's more, there is – but that's for next week's column.
