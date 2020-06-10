I learned a hard lesson when I represented a young man in an Oklahoma jury trial. He was in town late at night to pick up his cousin, a university football player, for spring break. He’d driven across Arkansas after getting off work from his pretty good job that he’d had quite a while.
He was stopped for a traffic offense, then was charged with an alcohol-related offense. He was innocent. He's a church person. He's raising his baby without mom. He's supporting his grandmother. He didn’t want to plead guilty to an alcohol offense because he wasn’t drinking that night. He doesn’t drink at all. As a matter of principle, he wanted a trial.
The assistant prosecutor was an honorable man. His boss, the district attorney, had run on “law and order,” promising voters his team would prosecute every case that came across the desk. The assistant D.A. wasn’t authorized to drop the charges.
At trial, the arresting officer told the six jurors the defendant failed a field sobriety test, then failed an alcohol test at the jail. My questioning brought out the fact that the pavement was unlevel where the defendant was asked to step out of the car. In that trial, the arresting officer himself could not perform the field sobriety test of standing on one leg for 30 seconds.
I’m no Zen master, but I couldn’t pass it in the courtroom. I can’t do it today. Try it. I also challenged the reliability of the breathalyzer the county was using back then, showing that several states’ Supreme Courts disallow results from that particular machine as being unreliable. A trial lawyer in another Oklahoma county was proving in his cases that the Breathalyzer 6000 could render any desired result by variables in breathing, calibration, etc.
We presented our evidence and rested. My client – a young, black father who was a military veteran – awaited the results. The six-person jury came back with a finding of guilt for a man who expected more fairness than he got from the justice system: six months in the county jail for a crime he did not commit. Ultimately, the judge allowed him to serve his sentence on weekends, after the first month in jail. I was horrified. Since then, I never advise a black defendant to use his constitutionally-guaranteed right to a jury trial in that county.
The bottom line is this: You might have a judge who is fair and unbiased, like the very fair judge in that case. You might have a prosecutor who holds no particular ill will toward a defendant based upon his race. But the legal system is only as effective as its weakest link. A law enforcement officer is curious about an out-of-state tag and a person of atypical appearance. He goes by the book, but he is administering a "thumbnail sketch" field test. He isn’t trying to harass someone. The county can’t afford to upgrade a discredited Breathalyzer machine. And six average jurors identify more with an officer who is following his rules than with a stranger who isn’t a local. The system doesn’t have to fail us on the big things to produce a subtle, insidious outcome.
Lawyers try to reason with prosecutors, throw out procedures fraught with errors, and screen for jury bias. Still, sometimes the criminal justice system doesn’t render a fair, unbiased result. It is an accuracy problem. There are a dozen decision points along the way. Innocent people can be found guilty. Once you know this, you understand why you are five times more likely to be black than white in jail in Oklahoma, which recently had the world’s highest incarceration rate.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
