President Joe Biden has not given a press conference since his inauguration nearly two months ago. Under normal circumstances, I would be critical of his absence from the press room. Presidents need to give press conferences. I was critical of Donald Trump for not doing so. I am a big believer in transparent government.
So how can I justify my opinion that Biden's decision - and it is clear it is a deliberate one, not to hold a formal question-and-answer session - is appropriate? How can I possibly believe that, for the moment, it is beneficial for the president to maintain a lower profile? Am I just giving Biden a pass because he and I are members of the same party, because I don't find his personality to be fingernails on a chalkboard like I did his predecessor, or because I happen to be in general agreement with many of his policies? After filtering for all those things, I was able to put words to why I thought and felt something so contrary to my usual expectations.
First, the institution of the presidency will benefit from not having its primary agent constantly being front and center. Biden's absence from the podium must be temporary, but it does help reset the expectation that the president must always be the spokesperson for the government and is the only one capable of communicating important information. It brings us closer to our previous and more reasonable norms related to presidential screen time.
Second, information is still being provided to the public and questions answered to the press, proving it doesn't have to be the nation's chief executive who personally provides it or that it is provided in a specific TV-friendly format. It reinforces something that often got lost in the Trump presidency: that government isn't about any one person, and that although there may be conductor, there is a large number of people in the orchestra.
Then there is the least important reason for the relative silence of Biden, that of strategy. It is not just political strategy, but one related to effective administration. In the current environment, the moment Biden opens his mouth on a topic, it will become politicized. That is true of every president on every issue, and why the Biden team will have to avoid falling into the trap of thinking it can use that phenomenon to justify perpetual silence. But for now, not making an overt, repeated connection to the White House avoids increasing the absurd levels politicization of things like the American Rescue Plan.
Biden will need to give a press conference. He will need to do it sooner rather than later. If he does not, the risks, political or otherwise, will begin to outweigh the rewards. Rather than it being a matter of keeping his powder dry and putting a premium on presidential utterances, his lack of participation in that rite will begin to be legitimately seen as being secretive.
That time has not come yet, and the wailings of Biden's political opponents can, for the moment, be put aside. But it is nice to have a president who is not constantly pursuing the limelight and embarrassingly pursuing chances to get in front of a camera.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
