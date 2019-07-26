On Thursday, I was exchanging emails with Buddy Hunt, pastor of First Baptist Church of Tahlequah, on a project the newspaper has started. That reminded me of my youth as a Southern Baptist. Regular churchgoers will understand when I say it's fun when you're little, a pain when you're a teenager, and when you have kids of your own, it may or may not be fun, but you have to start the process over with your own offspring. Faith, for many of us, is at the core of our being.
The only thing that would have kept my siblings and me out of First Baptist Church of Fort Gibson was pole position at death's door. On several occasions, my father, a deacon, yelled, "I don't care HOW sick you are, YOU'RE GOING TO CHURCH!" Our friends were also being forced to attend, and besides, we liked our youth director. Some of you will recognize him: Glen Rowan, who now leads the flock at Hulbert First Baptist. Glen wasn't that much older than we were - in his late 20s - and he would "counsel" us teens when something was weighing on our minds. He might not appreciate my relating this story, but someone once asked him if "necking and petting" was a sin. He answered, "Not necessarily..." but whatever he added was lost in the din of relief and triumph. It's kind of like that rabbi in "Fiddler on the Roof," who is asked if dancing with a woman is a sin. The caveats don't matter when you're bound and determined to engage in questionable behavior. We Baptists were also taught that dancing "isn't necessarily" a sin, but the acts that might follow in the back seat of a car, after a slow turn on the dance floor, were more problematic.
Going to church Sunday morning wasn't so bad, even though it involved about an hour of "Sunday school," followed by at least an hour-long worship service. I say "at least" because preachers are known to get the spirit during the "invitation" - when congregants are invited to commit themselves to Christ. If this happens, the invitation might continue as long as there's any chance of another soul being saved. Our pastor, Carlos Knight, sometimes extended the invitation even if no one came forward, because he was certain someone was wavering in the back. Just a few more minutes might do the trick!
Only the most devout showed up Sunday night. Although our family did occasionally skip that service, our absence would cause my father grave guilt - and we often missed "training union," which was basically another round of Sunday school at night. At one point, attendance for training union dropped off dramatically, and someone had the bright idea to move it to the morning, sandwiching it between Sunday school and morning worship. So that meant everyone showed up for Sunday school at 8:30 a.m., went to training union at 9:45, followed by church proper at 11 - which lasted until at least noon but more often until 12:30 p.m. When we were in the "old" sanctuary, there was a clock in back, and some of the elderly women would pointedly glance at it, and the men at their watches, until one morning, Carlos said loudly in an annoyed tone: "Don't worry, your roast isn't going to burn!" When they built the "new" sanctuary, a clock was noticeably absent.
For teenagers, training union was a snooze, especially since it was redundant after Sunday school. In hindsight, it was kind of cool, because there were different classes, and you could choose from three or four in your age group. My friends and I thought we had a better idea. Although I had to ride to church with my family, one of our friends got to drive her own car. So instead of training union, we'd motor off to the Sonic, which was then on the old Highway 62. The driver, Lisa Smith (and sometimes my sister Lisa was with us, and our friend Diane) would always order a "small Coke and a cheese coney." Eventually, someone ratted us out, and I got grounded for an indefinite period, while my friends continued to eschew Bible study for hot dogs.
Now that I think about it, I got in trouble IN church quite a bit, too. At FBCFG, there were three sections of pew rows: On the left sat what my parents referred to rather sarcastically as "the young people"; in the middle, our parents with any little kids they had left; and on the right, what we thought of as the "old folks" - in other words, people about the age I am right now. Any churchgoer can attest that once you get accustomed to a certain pew, you'll pretty much stick with it, and get frustrated if anyone beats you to the punch.
When things got boring, my friends and I would pass notes. Inevitably, we would start whispering, or someone would giggle. When it occurred to me that we were calling attention to ourselves, I would glance to my right - and sure enough, there sat my dad, glaring at me from the middle section. It was understood that when we returned home, trouble would be waiting - in the form of a "whuppin'," when I was young, or a grounding, when I was a teen. Once promised either through baleful eye contact or a verbal pronouncement, the intended punishment would be delivered. One of my enterprising friends used to avoid retribution by "rededicating her life" every other week or so. This would not have worked with my dad, who frowned upon ostentatious and possibly feigned displays of piety.
One Sunday, I was under punishment and had to sit with my parents. It must've been another slow point in the sermon, because my mother got out the ol' Baptist hymnal and whispered, "When you read the title, add 'under the house.'" And so she and I did: "Yield Not to Temptation Under the House"; "Amazing Grace Under the House"; "Just As I Am Under the House"; and on and on. My dad didn't notice this at first; he was on the other side of my brother and me. But when I couldn't suppress a giggle, he whipped around and scowled. It was only then he realized my mother was the instigator, but what was he gonna do, give HER a whuppin'?
I will have to ask Buddy what Baptist parents do these days when their kids engage in potentially disruptive behavior. I did mention to him that I was raised Baptist, and like any good Baptist preacher, he tried to recruit me. I had to confess (now THERE's a uniquely Catholic act!) I had converted to Catholicism, and he said that was OK. I added that the beliefs were pretty much the same, and started to say, "... except the grape juice," but I wasn't sure how he'd take it. Thinking about that grape juice and other aspects of "The Lord's Supper" reminds me of more stories, but that'll have to wait for another column - on another Sunday.
