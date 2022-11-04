COLUMN: When thuggish threats turn to actual assaults

If there were anything conservative about people calling themselves "conservative Republicans," they'd be horrified by the near-fatal attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and calling for strict law enforcement. Instead, they're making jokes and endorsing conspiracy theories to minimize the terrible reality of what happened - seemingly secure in the knowledge that the bully-boys and would-be assassins are pretty much all on their side. Yes, there are crackpots on each end of the political spectrum, but actual assaults come largely from the MAGA right.
Famous big-game hunter Donald Trump Jr. - mighty slayer of captive elephants at a game farm in Zimbabwe - posted a photo of a pair of undershorts and a hammer on Instagram. "Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready," the caption read. No word yet from Trump Sr., whose views on roughing up rivals are well-known. He once suggested "Second Amendment people" deal with Hillary Clinton. Both men have been surrounded by bodyguards all their lives. Although not a Republican, self-proclaimed "free speech fundamentalist" Elon Musk posted and later retracted a tweet suggesting the attack on Paul Pelosi stemmed from a gay lovers' quarrel, a malicious invention evidently inspired by the fact that the victim was asleep in his underwear when the assailant burst into his bedroom at 2 a.m. Meanwhile, several Michigan men were convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - like Nancy Pelosi, a woman with serious political power, something that pushes a certain kind of blowhard over the edge. In Arizona, right-wing "activists" carrying assault rifles are showing up at early voting sites, writing down license plate numbers and following people home to prevent (imaginary) electoral fraud.
Elsewhere, scores of election workers and school board members are resigning nationwide due to death threats. High school librarians are being told their home addresses and the names of their children are known. Terroristic threatening is likewise a serious felony. Not that it's ever enforced until it's much too late. Some years back, I used to get regular threats of death and dismemberment on my home telephone. Always the same guy. My wife, perennially worried about our sons' safety, could not be persuaded to let the damn thing ring. To me, crank calls and online threats pretty much come with the territory. But this joker had gone too far: vowing to beat me to death in front of my wife, and then rape and mutilate her. All this because I wrote newspaper columns broadly supportive of Democratic politicians - Bill and Hillary Clinton in particular. I recorded a couple of calls and notified the phone company. They put a trace on my phone, documenting the calls originated from a pay phone outside a liquor store on the North Little Rock side of the river - a different jurisdiction. I took the evidence to the police department. And then, nothing. Detectives assured me the caller was a coward who would never confront me. I was pretty sure that was right, but the man was disturbed. Local, state and federal authorities need to bust these clowns making threats against librarians and school board members and make a show of it. Because otherwise, we're headed toward Berlin, 1933.
Gene Lyons is an author and a columnist with the Arkansas Times.
