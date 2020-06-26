One of my co-workers was tapped to photograph the periphery of President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. The reporter took every precaution, as part of the four-member team working for our company. After discussion with other media, it was decided the CNHI crew would handle coverage outside the BOK arena - of Trump's supporters and any protesters that might gather. We expected plenty of copy, since the rally was the day after Juneteenth, and not long after the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riot. The Associated Press was to staff the indoor rally.
The event was important to the media and readers or viewers, because of Juneteenth, the riot anniversary, and Black Lives Matter. It was also the kickoff of President Trump's re-election bid. Oklahoma's selection had little to do with Electoral College votes, since we have too few to make a difference. But ours is a red state, and a few of our federal-level elected officials have given their unqualified support to Trump.
By now, everyone knows the turnout wasn't what Trump's staff hoped for. Various estimates put the numbers at between 6,200 and 7,000. Although Trump's staff initially agreed, spin doctors have raised the figure 12,000. That might be true, counting people who didn't go inside the arena. And we know from subsequent discussions that some felt comfortable supporting Trump outside, but were hesitant to go into a packed indoor venue where social distancing was impossible and facial masks were largely eschewed.
Trump's fans blamed the media and protesters for the low turnout. The "fake news," they said, either lied about the robust attendance, or the media's fear-mongering made ardent supporters shy away. Another talking point took aim at protesters, both those seeking redress for the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement officers, and those objecting to Trump on general principle. These malcontents, supporters claim on social media, blocked access to metal detectors and thereby prevented thousands of loyal followers from getting inside the BOK. This is so obviously a fib that I almost feel sorry for those making fools of themselves by perpetrating it. The Secret Service would never have allowed that.
The yarns continue to evolve, and sadly, they are passed on by some earnest, well-meaning folks who normally get along with everyone - including those with differing political views. The TDP staffer, Grant Crawford, can't speak to behavior inside the building, but he can attest to what was happening outside. In his opinion, some Tulsa police went "a little overboard" - no surprise, since almost everyone expected trouble, which did not materialize. Other than blustering between factions, the scene was relatively peaceful. And the verbal pummeling came from both sides. However, Trump supporters were the ones carrying large American flags with the president's image emblazoned over the stars and stripes. Had the face belonged to Barack Obama, many would have been raging about disrespect to our national emblem, if not blatant treason. Some of those same folks are demanding that Confederate flags and monuments be proudly displayed. Evidently, only "liberals" are capable of desecrating the flag.
As for the events of June 20, you can believe rumors on social media by those with pro-Trump, anti-BLM, anti-media axes to grind, or you can believe Grant and other objective, reputable people who were on site. I would stake my life on the accuracy of Grant's observations.
I expected the blame for anything that went wrong to fall upon the media. What I did not anticipate was criticism for sending reporters and photographers into the fray. It was "selfish" of media companies to put employees at risk, some said, given the pandemic. In a weird way, they might agree with a man who complained about all the "negative news" and challenged us on Facebook to go a week posting only positive stuff. Criminy, don't these critics understand the function of newspapers? Truth is, Grant volunteered. That doesn't make him foolhardy; it's what we do. Our job has always involved potential peril.
I'm also swimming again, now that the pool at NSU has reopened. That poses a risk, too, although the virus doesn't like chlorine, but I'll take my chances; the alternative is to use a wheelchair because of my worsening arthritis and to allow my mental health to deteriorate. I went through coaster therapy at Silver Dollar City (I'll detail that later), and soon, I'll undergo more. Doctors tell me outdoor venues like theme parks are less risky than a bar, indoor concert or even a restaurant where protocols are in place, because masks can't be worn when you eat or drink.
When people are willing to take precautions to protect themselves and others, it's time to stop judging them. Not all of us can work from home, take extended leave or retire. I want to work, and I make no apologies for it. But it's important to admit if we must put ourselves in harm's way, so others can decide whether they want to be around￼ us. Call it "pre-contact self-tracing." Anything less is dishonest.
We all have different approaches. I won't knowingly harm another human, but my job and health needs require me to take a few chances. That means I can't have contact with some people for a while, and a few may decide I pose a threat, as long as the pandemic lasts - which could be very long time. We'd better get used to social distancing, whether we like it or not.
