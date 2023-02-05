COLUMN: When will it be enough?

This past week, I cried over yet another man I didn't know.
I didn't write last week because it felt gross. Tyre Nichols - a man I never met - who skateboarded, was a father to a little boy, and a budding photographer, is dead over literally nothing. He was brutally beaten, a few feet away from his mother's home, while calling out for her. It's sickening.
The wheels of justice are moving swiftly in this case. The five officers who were involved have been fired and are now being charged with second-degree murder. This should be great news, and honestly, it is, because they absolutely should not be employed nor should this death go unanswered. I am inclined to notice the swiftness of this action taken against the officers, which hasn't been the historical norm.
Most of the time, we watch as officers are put on leave, while the department makes excuses for what happened, and a lot of times, victims' families are lucky if the officer makes it to trial.
What makes this different? These officers, I've noticed, are all Black. There was a white officer involved, but you wouldn't know that off the bat. He's the one who tased Tyre Nichols in the first place. Why was his involvement downplayed? Why is he not facing the same repercussions as the other five?
I will not watch the video of this man's brutal beating at the hands of men who looked like him. How many of these videos do we have to see before we realize actual police reform is necessary on the way to abolition? This furthers the argument that it's not just white cops who are a danger to people - especially people of color - but cops as a whole, regardless of color.
However, those officers are learning that even a badge won't hide their skin color or stop them from facing the music for their crimes in the same way it protects their white colleagues. At the end of the day, these five men beat a man to death over alleged reckless driving. They've taken a son away from his mother, a father away from his child, and a light away from this world.
I did not know Tyre Nichols, but I still cried for him, for the beauty he wanted to share with his photographer, the joy on his face when he skateboarded, for the hurt, grief, and anger in his mother's voice when she spoke about him.
When will this ever be enough?
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
