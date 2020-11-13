COLUMN: When will politics make sense? Never

As millions of voters in American are celebrating, angry, sad, optimistic, confused, and fed up, I wonder when will politics ever make sense to the masses. That will never happen, because politics has lost its initial intention.
The soul of politics has been tainted in America, and we are witnessing it with our very own eyes. Millions of Americans go to work, worship, attend school functions, and love the very people who voted for or against their own interests.
This year's campaign was as ridiculous as most political campaigns are. There were smear ads, lies, misleading statements, etc., and we as Americans believed it in one way or another. Many Americans believed false data put in front of their eyes potentially by foreign governments, and Americans shared those messages with millions of other Americans.
We have allowed our political views to make us hate our fellow Americans. We have lost the sense of one nation. While we have been fighting amongst each other, the rest of the world has been wondering when the America of old would resurface.
America is overrun by false patriots. These people claim to be in support of America, but it is only the America they want to see.
America is not and will not be the America that fits everyone's tastes, but it is the America we have, and it can become the America that works for a majority of Americans.
As the country becomes browner, the anxiety will continue to rise within the majority in power. Over the next 10-20 years, you will see the majority continue to try to hold a tight grip on power that benefits their culture and their majority. It would happen to anyone in the majority. If the majority in this country was Black or Hispanic, we would be having the same power grab. Power knows no racial boundaries.
As the fight continues over who will lead the American people, the fight will continue on who the American people want to see represent them. We elected politicians to represent us. Many in the minority communities did not have an option to vote for someone who looks like us in local elections, but to hundreds of thousands of African Americans, we have someone who looks like us in the White House again. We will also have a Cabinet that has more presentation that looks like us.
That is a huge reason why minority voters went out to vote for the candidate that they did. It was about representation.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
