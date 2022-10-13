COLUMN: When will the roads be fixed?

"When the heck are they gonna fix the roads here?"
Cedar is ridiculous, and Fourth Street is worse. Those of you who follow this column know the answer: Our roads are under construction. But even loyal readers want to know how things are coming along.
Ultimately, from Crafton to Allen, Cedar Street will have wider driving lanes, sidewalks on both sides of the road, and the deep ditches will mostly be gone. Other than AT&T, the last of the utilities have been moved. Supply chain issues really impacted our utility companies this year. The project is now out to bid for the construction phase. We hope to award that bid early next month. It won't be much longer before heavy equipment is on site in earnest.
East Fourth Street from the bypass to the bridge will be even better, with three lanes and a sidewalk. Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority is in process of moving its gas lines. Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees will follow to relocate electrical lines. In the meanwhile, our street department is working with property owners to clear fences and trees from the right-of-way. It's good to see obvious progress. Once we can certify to ODOT that all obstacles are clear, they will take the project out to bid and manage the construction process. Acquisition of right-of-way is close to wrapping up on South Muskogee Avenue. This project will add a fifth lane and sidewalk from Fourth Street to the bypass at Reasor's and Walmart. Our utility companies are wrapping up their plans for relocation of their services. TPWA will take the opportunity to also increase the size of the water line, helping to ensure capacity for future growth to the south. As a bond project, completing the South Muskogee project is a high priority.
Replacing traffic signals on Downing at both Cedar and Water streets and adding pedestrian crossings at those locations is perking along. City Council approved awarding the project to a construction company. This work should be complete by mid-spring. Heavy equipment is out at the Mission Street Park, moving dirt for the parking lot and trail. This construction is a project of our city parks and street departments. The sidewalk on Ross Street is almost complete. Ross Street proper is scheduled to get a new surface and some curbing. The connection of the sidewalk to the intersection of Cedar and Ross will be done when the curbing is installed.
Right-of-way acquisition for construction of a sidewalk on Jones Road is moving along. We are still working with two property owners, but hope to wrap this phase up within the next couple of weeks. Installation of the new playground equipment at Ross Park will be completed by the parks department folk when they are able to pull away from Mission Street. Lights and fencing have been added to the pickleball court at Kaufman Park. New golf carts should arrive soon at Riverlinks. In the meanwhile, builders and developers are busy changing our community north, south, east, and west.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
