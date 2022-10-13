COLUMN: When will the roads be fixed?

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington, and Madison counties. In Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, and Adair counties. * WIND...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon values 15 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURE...Low to mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. &&