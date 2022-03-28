COLUMN: Where has all the kindness gone?

The world has always been a rough place to be, so the fact that many people are unkind is nothing new. With the rise of social media and 24-hour news, with accompanying political opinion shows, the public viciousness has gotten worse over the past several years.
With the ease of researching information on the internet, common sense would say individuals would use this technology to research facts before simply jumping into a keyboard fray, but that is not the case. In fact, it seems to be quite the opposite, with social media warriors taking the lazy way out and simply copying and pasting previously made posts or regurgitating statements from their favorite political hacks from one of the major networks.
One of the things I always felt was great about America was the fact that we were a melting pot of differing cultures, races, and nationalities, which also brought a varying array of opinions. Once upon a time, having different opinions was something we, as Americans, could cherish because we were free to state our opinions without fear of backlash or retributions. Sadly, that is no longer the case. It is though free speech is only available to those who agree with the loudest and most idiotic and obnoxious radicals, while the rest of us who are more moderate or have businesses to operate feel shut down.
With the ability to now hide behind a keyboard, comments can be posted on social media pages belonging to complete strangers, with no regard for respect of differing opinions. A person can't even state facts about history, science, or share their own reasoning without being completely shamed and ridiculed by self-proclaimed "experts" who think their thoughts are more important than the thoughts of others.
How have we, as an educated society, gotten to this point? Those of my generation were brought up to respect others and to treat others as you would like to be treated. If you got too far off track, someone would correct your thinking quickly. That's not saying you weren't allowed to have a different opinion, as those were encouraged, but you couldn't be completely off the rails and have everyone sit back and do nothing.
Part of the problem comes from leadership at all levels. Our elected officials on both sides of the aisle have gone overboard in recent years in making vile and vicious statements about the other side, and this started before the Trump era. These comments, with many in the national media fanning the flames of hatred, have caused even the most common Americans to spew venom across their own social media pages, daring anyone to disagree.
This goes on every day while our children have been allowed, and even encouraged, to repeat our misguided statements portraying fellow human beings as pawns and objects to be used as sport and entertainment.
It's important for us to get back and set an example. Let's be respectful to one another without allowing the extremes on both sides to govern the rules of society. Those lessons begin at home. We cannot quietly sit back and wait for others to teach our children, and it is even more important that we look inward and set that example.
A children's hymn by Clara McMaster comes to mind with its lyrics, which state: "I want to be kind to everyone, for that is right you see. So, I say to myself remember this, kindness begins with me."
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
