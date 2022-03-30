COLUMN: Where have all the employees gone?

America is the land of opportunity. Opportunity is also known as challenge. We seem to find ourselves in one of the most interesting economic eras of our history and Tahlequah isn’t exempt.
Where have all the workers gone? Oops! That’s probably painting with too broad a brush. However, if you’re a business owner looking to hire employees, it’s the question on the tip of your tongue. Did you happen to see the social media post from a local restaurant this week – the one announcing it was going to be forced to close a significant portion of its seating area because it couldn’t find wait staff? This restaurant is proud of its reputation for fast and friendly service. What a choice between possibly damaging that reputation or offending patrons by turning them away at the door.
I had a phone call this week from the owner/operator of a relatively large retail business. Because they employ many young adults, traditionally they are impacted as NSU’s spring semester winds down. As the university students step away for finals and move home, they are replaced by high school students looking for summer work. It’s a model that serves the community well – usually. Again, this business is giving serious consideration to having to reduce the number of hours it is open.
I could commiserate because we’re not exempt here at the city. Our Parks and Recreation department has gotten approval for increased operating hours for the swimming pool this summer. Going into the “season,” we need a minimum of 20 lifeguards to cover all shifts safely. After hosting our own lifeguard certification program, we have four signed up. HR and Recreation staff are attending job fairs at the high school and actively recruiting elsewhere. There’s a bonus for lifeguards who go through training and work with us the whole summer. If it doesn’t work, safety will require fewer swim hours and possibly no public swim lessons or private parties. Fingers crossed!
A couple of months ago, we implemented a recruiting bonus for employees who help identify potential dispatchers for the Police Department. Several positions had been empty for too long. That helped. Chief Nate King says we’re only one dispatcher short now. Fingers crossed once again.
Publicschoolreview.com tells me Tahlequah High is serving 1,233 students in grades 9-12 in 2022. That would imply roughly 600 Junior and Senior young adults who might be hitting the job market. They are much-needed. So why the shortage? Has the pandemic had an impact? Or has demand for employees outgrown supply, so to speak?
The pandemic question isn’t far-fetched. As families were forced to spend more time together at home, many of us found we liked the stronger relationships that developed. We are more protective of our time with those we love. While money for student activities and savings for college are still drivers for student employment, I wonder if parents are pushing for a summer job like they used to. I suspect sociologists will be studying this question and others for years to come.
In the meanwhile, if you know a young adult who wants a job this summer, there are opportunities in abundance. Our businesses need their help.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
