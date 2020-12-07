There was a great football game this past weekend between two teams not usually talked about regarding the New Year’s Day bowl matchups: BYU and Coastal Carolina. Because of Liberty University’s team having COVID and being unable to play Coastal Carolina, BYU stepped in and finalized the deal on Thursday for the Saturday game. The game was a good matchup between two Top 20 teams that would normally never play each other.
The game itself was superb, and the teams were without a doubt equally matched – at least, as far as physical ability and football techniques were concerned. However, they were far different on the issue of sportsmanship.
Most know nothing of Coastal but do know of BYU. Overall, BYU is known for a vicious air attack, many massive linemen from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and for something very important: their sportsmanship.
Because they are a religious school where many students attend their freshman year, then serve two-year missions for their church, then come back and finish their studies, many players are a couple of years older than the average college football player. Many are also married and have children by the time they are seniors. Because of this, and the strict religious principles and honor code students are supposed to abide by to be eligible to play, there is a stronger atmosphere of maturity and sportsmanship.
That was evident in the game this past weekend. Coastal was playing hard, and there were many elbows and hands thrown as there is in any football game. At the close of the first half, however, was a massive show of unsportsmanlike conduct when BYU threw a long pass trying to score on the last play. The ball was intercepted, and the defensive player ran it back.
While the BYU quarterback and Heisman contender Zach Wilson stood on the far hashmark watching his teammates pushing the runner out of bounds, a Coastal player blindsided him, knocking him and one of his own teammates to the ground, even though they were nowhere near the play. Then, when Wilson tried to get up, the Coastal player knocked him down again and lay on top of him until the referee came over and ordered him up.
That was the end of the half. No flag, no penalty, no ejection. In other words, no consequences for the poor behavior.
In a recent Texas high school game, a player was arrested and charged with a crime for physically attacking a referee for ejecting him from the game. The school district itself removed the team from playoff contention, and even if it hadn’t, the Texas ruling body announced it would have done so. In addition, the young man can no longer play ball or even wrestle in school competitions. He, and even his team and coaches, are suffering the consequences of his very bad choices.
Athletic events are competitive, and emotions can run high. However, it is important to teach that we have to control our emotions, and by so doing we show maturity and sportsmanship. Consequences for poor actions and behavior are a must. If not, we will grow to become a nation of lawlessness, basically continuing on a path many are on today.
Kudos to the Texas school district for removing its team from the playoffs for the player’s assault on the referee, and to BYU quarterback Zach Wilson for showing maturity in not returning the attack on the Coastal player. Condemnation, however, to officials from Coastal Carolina for not instructing their players better. Competitive events are important, but the lessons of life are even more important.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
