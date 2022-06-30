COLUMN: Which 'god' is making women's decisions?

It has been 22 years since Bush v. Gore, when the U.S. Supreme Court slow-walked the recount of 61,000 Florida ballots that had been processed through defective punch-card machines. SCOTUS ran out the clock for certifying the election, cascading a winning share of all-or-nothing electoral college votes to Bush.
Now in 2022, SCOTUS is inadvertently priming the 2022 midterm elections by ending the constitutional right to abortion. Individual states now decide. The global trend was toward freer access to abortion. Now today for Oklahoma women to get reproductive health care, they'll have to travel outside the confederacy of Deep South abolitionism. Answers are online.
It isn't lost on women that the states where lawmakers are invading, probing, punishing, restricting, and overruling personal self-care decisions, happen to be the states where racism lives on from the days of slavery. The basic idea that the government should be the steward over women's bodies has its roots in chattel slavery, which in modern times equates to micromanagement of breed stock - husbandry, historically.
In 1973, a woman, called Jane Roe, challenged Texas' abortion law, resulting in a Supreme Court decision that set up a sensible three-trimester test: In the first trimester, women were free to choose whether to continue the pregnancy without government interference. During the second trimester, states could impose some rules about abortion. And in the third trimester, states could, if they so chose, prohibit abortions except if the mother's life or health were at stake. As a practical matter, the Roe decision enabled women to put their health first, their careers first, and the economic well-being of their existing families first.
Surely, babies are adorable and innocent. Fetuses, not so much. In every pregnancy, fetuses can wreak havoc and die inside the mother. Like stillborn puppies, sometimes the mother can reabsorb the tissue or naturally expel the fetus before sepsis kills the mother. Deadly inevitabilities are not an Oklahoma exception.
In recent years, bright-eyed religiously adventitious men have felt the altar call to become Oklahoma antiabortion lawmakers, peppering the statutes with a ratchet effect of onerous restrictions against state abortion. States have the leading role in health, safety, and crime topics under the Constitution. But the Constitution was amended to specify we have privacy, to abrogate chattel slavery, and to apply laws equally to everyone. That's why women went nuclear when the SCOTUS draft overturning Roe v. Wade came out. Now, it is official.
Mostly Southern, slaveholding Bible Belt states - and mostly Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Oklahoma - have historically pushed against womens' natural and constitutional rights on abortion. Oklahoma is ranked 47th in women's rights, according to sources cited in the Duncan Banner, sister paper to the Tahlequah Daily Press. Oklahoma recently passed America's most onerous law against womens' health, mandating that raped women must gestate the rapist's progeny. Let that sink in.
The only possible interpretation is that this "blessing" is a religious "gift" from Southern Baptist God. Not Unitarian God, who respects the existing rights of those whom natural selection has rewarded as medically viable. Not Buddhist God, who is neutral and silent on the subject on account of human free will. Not Cherokee Kituwah Creator, whose supplicants seek what is objectively best for all living beings. Not civitans, whose deity stays out of politics on a mutual promise between church and state to respect the boundary between the management of the affairs of government and the affairs of a personal nature.
Not those whose guides are science, reason, and orderly evolution. Yet, Oklahoma women are not allowed to refuse the "gift" - at least, not in Oklahoma's land. Watch for interstate developments, tribal sovereignty and many, many lawsuits to follow.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
