A recent Monmouth poll indicated that 55 percent of Americans want a new president, and the question is, what demographic of voters will help to make this a reality?
I think one can only look at the voting trend in the 2018 midterms to get an idea of where the 2020 presidential election will be headed regarding the swing away from President Donald Trump. Could it be the suburban voters who are concerned about climate change? The suburbanites are an educated portion of the American population, and they do not approve of the Trump approach to the presidency with his disparaging attacks on the free press, as well as his misogynistic tendencies.
It is a foregone conclusion by now that some Americans are willing to support any Democratic candidate without regard to the leftist ideology or centrist ideology of that Democratic candidate, as long as that person has the electability to defeat Trump. Some may see a "lesser of two evils" that will help steer America away from "Trumpism" and back toward what President Warren G. Harding referred to as a return to "normalcy."
The impeachment process alone could have the effect of turning some GOP lawmakers away from Trump if public opinion is swayed by the congressional committee televised hearings because, at this point, the GOP is being fed the narrative from Fox News. The GOP knows they can no longer successfully defend Trump's actions regarding Ukraine, and his putting self-serving interests ahead of national security. Attacking the impeachment process seems to be the last gasp of the GOP, and if the GOP is convinced of Trump's innocence about the "perfect" phone call, then they shouldn't concern themselves with how they are being unfairly disadvantaged in the Intelligence Committee.
However the impeachment process plays out in the coming days, there is still an election on the horizon as the year draws to a close, with candidates already homing in on Iowa and New Hampshire. What will 2020 voting trends reveal about American voters and their desire to maintain a sense of dominance in the country? I studied some demographics in an exit poll once, and it revealed Trump won an overwhelming share of white Americans without college degrees. Did the 2016 voting trends illustrate how there is sometimes a voter's desire to maintain that sense of dominance out of fear of becoming a marginalized section of the voting populace?
Trump's Electoral College victory in 2016 seemed to reveal deep divisions in terms of race, gender, and even education. It may be that these divisions were even wider than in previous U.S. presidential elections. The recent Monmouth poll seems to suggest many Americans have grown weary of life under Trump's volatile leadership style, and the question is: What Democratic candidate will have enough appeal to the voters to turn Trumpism on its ear?
President Calvin Coolidge once remarked: "Four-fifths of all of our troubles in this life would disappear if we would only sit down, and keep still." Coolidge's reference to what the French call "laissez-faire" governing was turned on its ear with the election, in 1932, of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose administration ushered in progressive legislation, the likes of which had never been seen before in our country's history.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
