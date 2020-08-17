This past week, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden finally picked his vice presidential running mate: California Sen. Kamala Harris.
Since the selection, those on the left have been giddy with excitement, repeating over and over that this move is "historic," not only because she is a female, but because she is someone "of color." The fact she is female is nothing new. In 1984, Walter Mondale selected Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, and in 2008, John McCain selected Sarah Palin as his. So selecting a female is nothing that is necessarily newsworthy.
Sen. Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father who came to America in 1961 to attend the University of California-Berkley, and her mother came here in 1960 from India, also to attend UC-Berkley. So, she isn't actually African American, but an American of Jamaican and Indian (not Native American) decent.
The fact that a daughter of two emigrants became a U.S. senator and is now in the running for the vice presidency on a major party ticket is an interesting sidebar story, but it shouldn't be the story. Unfortunately, however, it is. The fact that many Democratic party leaders and those in the mainstream national media are making that issue the major storyline is unfair to Harris, former Vice President Biden, and the ticket itself.
Americans on all sides - and especially the moderate swing voters in the middle - should have a clear picture of her and all candidates. This is especially true of the presidential and vice presidential candidates. However, they don't - and that is the danger for everyone.
I often ask my many liberal and Democrat friends why I should vote for the Biden-Harris ticket. The answer is always the same: to defeat President Trump. OK, many do not like President Trump and his bold, brash, outspoken, New York City style. That's fine, but for many Americans, that isn't enough to select a president and vice president. The question isn't about President Trump. The question we all should be asking our friends and family is this: "Why should we vote for your candidates?" Don't talk to me about the opponent; talk to me about your candidate.
So, the question again is, "Who is Kamala Harris and what does she stand for?" These same questions are continuing to be asked without adequate answers. I know she is a former prosecutor and a former attorney general for the state of California, and she considers herself as someone who can appeal to progressives and moderates alike. I know she has been very outspoken on racial issues. Unfortunately for many here in rural Oklahoma, she is against law-abiding citizens owning many of the legal and popular firearms in use today, and is an outspoken critic of the National Rifle Association - a group of which many law-abiding gun owners are members because of its training and safety classes, competitions, and support for law enforcement officers.
The New York Times did an article that highlighted a few of these things, but the entire gist of the story was that her selection was a "historic" choice. The reason? Because she is a female child of emigrant parents and is "of color."
Who is Kamala Harris? Hopefully we can really find out before Election Day. Right now, she just seems to be someone who is a female of color born to emigrant parents who dislikes the policies of President Trump - and for many, that alone is not enough to warrant being elected vice president of the United States.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
