"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, not prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people" (Amendment 10 to the Constitution of the United States of America).
Fraud does not have to be widespread or systemic to swing an election, and in my opinion, the Democrat Party proved that in 2020. They now are attempting to take control of elections from the states and vest it in the federal government, which (sarcasm intended) is so efficient and careful in everything that it does, like spending our money.
According to the quote above from the Constitution, the federal government has no role in running elections because that duty was not specifically spelled out in the Constitution, and is one of the duties left to the states. Of course, if elections were turned over to the federal government, whichever party was in power would have the ability to exert complete control over who is and who is not elected. That is precisely why the 10th Amendment to the Constitution was written: to prevent the federal government from doing things it shouldn’t, and from getting involved in things it can only make worse.
One of the most famous lines about the government came from Ronald Reagan: “The most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.'” It is a joke, and at the same time, is not a joke. In my opinion, the federal government does nothing well, and most things very poorly at best. Why would we want to turn over to the federal government a voting system which has worked faithfully and well for over 200 years?
Do we have problems in our voting system? Not in Oklahoma so much, but states like New York and California, Michigan and Illinois, can’t seem to do anything right. Why? Because fraud messes up everything, and then you have to lie and cheat because you lied and cheated. So, we should dismantle the entire system because the people running elections in a few are idiots or crooks or both?
If the federal government really wanted to see clean and fair elections, it would arrest and prosecute every single person found to have participated in any kind of voter fraud. There are people who freely admitted fraud took place, but they seem to be hired immediately by cable news networks or by the federal government immediately after being fried from their jobs at the state level.
Of course, you have to be a liar, a cheat and-or a thief to benefit from these situations as well, and I guess that I am on the wrong side of things once again.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.