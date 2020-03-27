The Twitter "follower" - part of whose moniker was "Lady" - launched her attack against the Press on what seemed an innocuous comment, which announced that we care about our customers and staff, and therefore we would be closing our office to the public for now.
The implication of the tweet was that TDP couldn't possibly care about anyone, because we've been harassing medical staffs during "clinic hours," to get the "hot gossiping COVID-19." She accused us of being part of the problem, proving how easy it is to prevaricate when you hide behind the cover of anonymity. If we've called any doctors, we've left messages, and awaited responses. And since we've all been sequestered in the newsroom for nearly two weeks, I heard the calls; none of us have been rude. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and we did give a ring during "clinic hours," so what? That's preferable to calling during dinner, like a telemarketer.
But that's the kind of "appreciation" we get, even when no contagion threatens the economy and public health. It's the same "appreciation" community leaders get, even when they deserve better, and the same haranguing aimed at national politicians, who usually do not deserve better.
By now, you're probably tired of my weeks-long, woe-is-me pity party (now ending) for the newspaper world. If you're reading this, you are part of that choir to whom I am needlessly preaching. But if you have a friend who decries "the media," you could pass along this edition of TDP. If nothing else, it can be a bulwark against toilet paper hoarders.
The cries of "fake news" that have been part of the American lexicon for a few years are a product of a toxic political environment. They also fit hand and glove with the tendency of a certain facet of the electorate to worship public figures. Bear in mind there are people who rhapsodize endlessly over Kim Kardashian and who hang on every word of Honey Boo Boo and Mama June.
"The press" - a generic term used by the Framers that has expanded from ink and newsprint to include broadcast and online sources - is theoretically free in this country. That doesn't mean free of charge, as some people suppose in their woeful ignorance; it means free from government interference. Unfortunately, some politicians would like to not just meddle, but shut us down entirely - and their fans pump their fists in glee and shout their approval. If they get their way, our country as we know it will come to an end.
I even have "friends" who believe "the media" should be controlled by government. They would've felt differently four years ago, but today, a totalitarian regime that squelches news has tremendous appeal. These same friends rail against the "socialist" tendencies of Bernie Sanders, but they don't appear to realize without a "free press" in this country, the worst human tendencies would take over. I'd suggest these folks picture Vladimir Putin as an example, but paradoxically, they now view Putin as a demigod. I'd also suggest his pale skin has something to do with their favorable opinions, because it can't be his brutal policies.
Or can it? Many seem unfamiliar with the First Amendment, or why it's so precious, and so unique among all the world's countries. Perhaps they think "the media" is supposed to kowtow to government - provided it's the government of their choosing, rather than that of the opposing party. They may suspect we operate on government funds, because they can't seem to shed the notion that whatever it is we supply, they shouldn't have to pay for it.
Just like a dress shop, grocery store or automobile dealership, newspapers are private businesses. We don't get government aid, and journalists don't make huge salaries. That's not because of corporate greed, although it might have been years ago; it's because that's the nature of the beast, just as it is for public school teachers. But teachers are paid through taxpayer funds; journalists aren't. We, like others in the private sector, are at the mercy of our customers - advertisers and subscribers.
Therein lies the rub. Because of our triple mission as watchdogs of the government, a voice for the voiceless, and purveyors of truth, we often run afoul of advertisers and subscribers, or their friends, who fall into our cross-hairs. Then, they may withdraw support as a wedge to force us to suppress information. But our job is to serve the public, and unlike many "public servants," we take our job seriously. We step on toes, and sometimes, it costs us. But we do what we do because someone has to do it, or our country would descend either into chaos or into one of those "communist" regimes some people claim to fear, but couldn't define with a dictionary and a magnifying glass.
If you want to know what your elected officials are doing, a community newspaper will tell you. If you want to know who's committing the crime, who's doing the time, and who's misusing your dime, we've got the goods. We'll tell you if your kid is on the honor roll, or what type of lunch your mother had at the extension club meeting. We peddle features on local do-gooders, reformed ne'er-do-wells, and people who would otherwise fall through the cracks bereft of credit where it's due. We show up at council meetings, burning buildings, car wrecks, school functions and garden parties.
And like most other people with what is being called an "essential" job during the COVID-19 outbreak, we don't do it for the money. Despite what the tweeter claimed, we do it because we care. Oftentimes, we sacrifice marriages and friendships because we are driven, by nature and training, to do our jobs. And sometimes - as we're doing now, with the coronavirus - we could be sacrificing our health, and maybe even our lives. That sounds melodramatic, I know - but while other folks are "sheltering in place," we're on the job, like the cops, EMTs, firefighters, and grocery store checkers. There's no glory, and little money - and like most others, we can't see through a glass darkly to perceive what the future holds. The industry was hurting already, and we're doing everything in our power to make sure this virus isn't the final nail in the coffin.
That will depend on you. Without a newspaper, a community the size of Tahlequah cannot move into the future and thrive, but will rather descend into a reflection of our basest instincts. Yet newspapers have to pay the bills, and that means they need paying customers. Right now, we're giving away a lot of our news for free - news our reporters are working day and night to churn for you. We hope that when this crisis is over, readers who liked what they saw will join the ranks of paying customers, and keep community journalism alive and well in our town - and everywhere else.
