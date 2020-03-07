One of my former co-workers, Betty Ridge, sent me a feature from Mountain Home Magazine, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New York. "The Last Reporter" described a lone journalist working to keep afloat a Gannett newspaper in Elmira, New York. For someone like me who has devoted her entire career to newspapers, the story was depressing - enough to send even the staunchest teetotaler searching for a stiff drink.
The Star-Gazette, in a city of 30,000 people, has a daily print subscriber base of about 6,000 - a stark difference from the 32,000 it boasted in 1997. When Jeff Murray was hired in 1995, there were 250 employees. As the cuts began, the paper moved to a smaller building, and lost its press, writers, designers, editors, sales staff and almost everything else, with many jobs being performed from remote locations. Along with the one news reporter, there's a sports writer. The article didn't make clear whether any ad reps remain on site, but it did say there was no receptionist or other "front office" employee. If you want in, you have to knock on a window.
By the time I was finished reading, I was almost in tears. Too many people these days dismiss newspapers flippantly with slanderous epithets such as "fake news" or "liberal media," or turn the label for anything not Facebook or Twitter into the insult of "mainstream media." That's even true of some non-newsroom employees in cities that still have papers. Those papers are becoming a rarity; more than 2,000 have been shuttered in just the past 15 years or so.
It's always unsettling when any business closes its doors, because loyal, hard-working employees are out of work, and the local tax base will suffer. It also means a service to the community is lost - in the case of newspapers, an invaluable one. It's the sole trade or industry mentioned specifically in the U.S. Constitution as having protections, and for good reason. As Thomas Jefferson put it, "The only security of all is in a free press." The Framers considered the press indispensable as the watchdog of the government. It's also the champion of the voiceless, the oppressed, and those on the margins of society - what another person of far greater stature referred to more than 2,000 years ago as "the least of these."
Benjamin Franklin, another Framer, was a newspaperman himself, running the Pennsylvania Gazette when he was 23, and later, Poor Richard's Almanack. These endeavors made him wealthy - as many behemoth newspapers did for their owners in the golden age of print. Back then, most averaged-sized towns had at least one newspaper, and they netted enough revenue to earn decent livings for the families who owned them, as well as their employees. With the advent of radio, then television, online sources, and most recently, social media, that's no longer the case.
Even in the 1990s, newspapers were still profitable, by margins of 20 to 30 percent. Investors took notice, and corporations - many unrelated to the media - began chewing them up, swallowing them, and spitting out what was left. The trend of the typical U.S. business cycle ensued. Mergers meant staffing duplications, so people were laid off. Corporate debt increased, forcing more belt-tightening and further job cuts. Most community newspapers were still making money, but in many metropolitan areas, papers were bleeding red ink, so the printing, business arm, circulation, and in some cases, design desks, were hubbed at the larger properties, in hopes of ensuring a bottom line in the black, and to prop up the metros in the group.
There are a several reasons why the newspaper industry seems to be dying, and just as many reasons why serious journalists are trying to save them. The collapse of the country's retail sector - thanks to Amazon and other factors - dried up advertising revenues, and the once-cheap cost of subscriptions had to rise to help fill the gaps. And many people no longer read newspapers or anything else, preferring to sit in front of their TVs and absorb whatever blather issues forth. Others have an ulterior motive rooted in personal grudge: They don't like newspapers because of their mission to expose wrongdoing, unearth corruption, and report on the seamy underbellies of their communities. That puts them in the cross-hairs of both the bottom-feeders and the elite, who hate anyone or anything that "speaks truth to power."
I'll continue on this vein next week, but for now, here's a three-point takeaway: First, no one is getting rich working for a newspaper, but all journalists deserve to be paid for what they do. Second, even if a paper is not locally owned, its journalists are still working their hearts out to serve their communities. And third, any medium-sized or larger city that no longer has a newspaper is probably going to die on the vine, because with no one to root out and report on corruption, it runs unchecked, and people of goodwill and good skill don't tend to stick around.
