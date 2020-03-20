Journalists are used to mischaracterization about our political bent and bias. It's always been part and parcel of our jobs, and for the most part, we let the unfair allegations roll off like water off a duck's back. It's gotten worse in recent years, with rallying cries of "fake news!" aimed in our direction at every opportunity.
More troubling than the verbal attacks and the threats, though, is the fundamental lack of understanding about our mission. That's true of a swatch of the American public, and it's become starkly apparent as the COVID-19 outbreak has churned forward. This crisis has required journalists to perform a fine balancing act that even the Wallenda family might envy, although some people don't appreciate the effort. If the public could comprehend what we do, and why we do it, they might have a better understanding of the challenges newspapers face every day – challenges that have become more acute during recent weeks.
It's our job to get information about the unfolding COVID-19 crisis to readers just as quickly as we can, which means reporting on closures and cancellations, infection numbers, how to stay safe, how it's affecting our community, and on and on. That will keep us in business for an indefinite number of weeks. As we do that, certain people are wailing that we're sensationalizing the outbreak, and trying to "create panic" and "ruin businesses." Since we ourselves run a business – in an industry already in jeopardy before the virus came along – and stand to lose as much as anyone, why would we do that? It doesn't make sense. Furthermore, how is a photo of a store shelf emptied of toilet paper an attempt to incite panic, when such photos can be seen on every Facebook timeline?
Then there are those on the opposite side of the coin, who accuse newspapers of colluding with politicians, community leaders, and the education and health care sectors to "suppress" information. When a few weeks ago I suggested local residents should continue attending church, shopping locally and attending community gatherings to the degree that they can, and as long as they can, a woman called me to say if she got sick, she was going to sue me personally. (She later called back and apologized and admitted she had been drunk, but that's hardly the point.)
Newspapers can't win for losing, but we will still try. And we will still maintain our vigilance in trying to make sure that not only do our staffs refrain from passing on inaccurate information, we will try to prevent others from doing so on our Facebook pages. That becomes more difficult by the day, in the case of TDP, because as of this moment (Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.), we have more than 28,000 followers. The reason is, we work very hard to maintain personal contact with our readers, and one good way to do that is through social media. We don't "do it for our health," as the saying goes. We don't do it for self-gratification or self-aggrandizement, and we don't do it for the money. We do it because we care about the communities we serve, and we think they're worth the effort.
Anyone who needs evidence of journalists' passion need look no further than our recent, widespread decision to place the needs of our communities before our own during this crisis. TDP and most other newspapers are putting nearly all of our stories related to COVID-19 in front of our paywall. This is costly for us, and no one knows for sure what the crippling reality of this virus will do to our industry. We've repeated this several times on Facebook, although some of those thousands of "viewers" ignore our comments and accuse of us trying to "profiteer" by refusing access. Very often, they won't even try to read a story, but will just look at the headline, which by necessity cannot contain the entire contents of the story. That brings charges of "clickbait" along with the profiteering – even though there's no need for "clickbait" when access is free.
We've seen, "You're lying!" a number of times when we say – in our case, for instance – that no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cherokee County. And indeed, none had been at this writing, although that will almost certainly change over the next few days. That accusation is almost always followed by, "I know for a fact ..." and has often included the name of someone who has the disease. We dutifully remove the name, because even if true, that could constitute defamation (and maybe a violation on someone's part of HIPAA laws), or invasion of privacy. Journalists take these laws seriously, even if social media users do not, and even if they become enraged when we remove their unfounded claims because we are "censoring" them. Actually, we're trying to make sure we don't publish anything that's not true.
Can you imagine how time-consuming it is for journalists to go through their timelines and remove rumors and outrageous fabrications? For nearly two weeks, we've been sharing (again, free of charge), on average, nearly two dozen stories a day, plus brief updates and comments as we receive them from community leaders, businesses and other sources. Just monitoring Facebook is a 24/7 affair – but we do it both because we want to and because we have to. Many papers (including ours) have even tried to make it easier by putting a "COVID-19" button on our website, so readers won't have to look too far to find what they need.
Another question we get: "Why don't you put information about how many cases there will eventually be?" How can we possibly know that? The best we can do is offer sources – like the CDC and the state health department – that are trying their best to monitor the situation and disseminate data as quickly as they can. We're also asked: "Why hasn't someone quarantined the entire town?" or told we need to "pressure" community leaders to do one thing or another. But we trust that these officials are in constant contact with health officials, and know a little more about what needs to be done than we do. We are here to report what they do and say, though obviously, we might render an opinion – clearly marked as such – about what happens.
Next week, I'll have more – and who knows what will have happened by then? But let me leave this thought with you, for now: We should maintain a strong sense of community. Our future depends on it.
