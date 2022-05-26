COLUMN: Why did Arizona's Andy Biggs want a pardon following Jan. 6 insurrection?

After 100,000 pages of documents and hundreds of people interviewed by the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, the panel is poised to hold public hearings. Whether the committee subpoenas Donald Trump and Mike Pence is irrelevant at this point. It would seem the committee has enough compiled testimony to move ahead with other indictments to include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Just since the year began, we have learned Meadows was informed by a Secret Service agent about the potential for violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Yet Meadows ignored the advice, as he ignored the White House Counsel attorneys who advised Meadows the alternate or fake electors' scheme was not legal.
It was revealed that Roger Stone aide Jason Sullivan told MAGA allies to behave in an intimidating manner toward Congress the day the electoral votes were to be certified by the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. We know that Rep. Kevin McCarthy was so concerned about Trump's behavior that he discussed with Rep. Liz Cheney about asking Trump to resign. And why did Rep. Andy Biggs need a guarantee from the White House about receiving a pardon?
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, both texted Meadows about their support for overturning the election until they both realized they didn't have the Constitution on their side, nor did they have "alternate slates of electors pursuant to state law." Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro broke down the "Green Bay Sweep" - as per directed in the Eastman memo - on Ari Melber's "The Beat." Yet Navarro defied a subpoena. Navarro has been referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges. Navarro refused to tell the Jan. 6 panel the same story.
We also know that decrypted Oath Keeper texts convey how the militant group sought out the exact location of Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on the day of Jan. 6, 2021, because Jackson had some information they needed to protect.
And the indicted Oath Keepers are cooperating with prosecutors. Was someone in the Trump White House that concerned about what Jackson had on him regarding sensitive information?
The recent letters sent by the Jan. 6 Committee to Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Ronny Jackson, and Rep. Andy Biggs is important because this could tie in the link between certain members of Congress who were working in alignment with the extremists that day the Capitol was attacked. Jackson has denied knowing any Oath Keeper, yet there are communications between Stewart Rhodes, who is now indicted on seditious conspiracy charges with a maximum of 20 years, and another Oath Keeper. On this exchange, they are talking about safeguarding or protecting Rep. Jackson because the congressman has some "critical data." The Jan. 6 panel is asking why the Oath Keepers needed to know Jackson's location that day.
And Biggs seemed to think he needed to guarantee a pardon from the White House for his involvement in the plot. A pardon is an admission of guilt. Biggs and others obviously saw criminal culpability in the scheme to overturn the election.
Was someone in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 shaking in his boots as to what Jackson possessed regarding "critical data"?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
