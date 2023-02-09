COLUMN: Why does GOP want to trim funding?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 11.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&