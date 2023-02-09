COLUMN: Why does GOP want to trim funding?

Just weeks ago, the United States reached its $31.4 debt limit.
What House Speaker Kevin McCarthy demands from President Joe Biden is a debt ceiling increase linked to responsible government spending involving cuts to various programs. GOP senators are keeping at bay on this one, while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded that McCarthy reveal the spending cuts.
What does the GOP want to trim back funding for? Medicare? Medicaid? Social Security?
The GOP is playing a brinkmanship strategy over a potential national debt default. This is something where negotiations don't even play a part. The Treasury Department cannot suspend investments in government retirement and health care funds indefinitely to avoid a calamity we've never had happen before.
Hardline Republicans have demanded that lifting the borrowing cap be tied to spending reductions. The White House has refused to make any concessions on this. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has sent the warning to Congress regarding the implications of a national debt default.
Suspending investments in government retirement funds, like the civil service, are only temporary measures to keep afloat until the cash flow from these measures are exhausted, which could come as early as June. The downgrading of U.S. credit will undermine the dollar, which could cause a global economic crisis. Borrowing costs will increase, millions of jobs will be lost, Social Security recipients will not get paid, the government couldn't pay Medicare benefits, 401ks will be impacted, parents expecting child tax credits would get nothing, and trillions in household wealth would be erased.
The impasse of 2011 over the debt ceiling showed us the stock market can be drastically affected, even in the absence of a default on the debt. That type of political brinkmanship resulted in a huge downturn on Wall Street in just a matter of weeks after Congress agreed to raise the debt limit. For the first time ever, the credit of the U.S. had been downgraded due to increased borrowing costs.
What Republicans want to do is raise eligibility requirements for Medicare and Social Security. But think about what this would mean for millions of Americans, as they would lose out on two to three years of benefits in each program. But this is the GOP solution, despite the fact there are other alternatives, like lifting the payroll tax or the cap on earnings taxed for Social Security.
The bottom line is, we have never defaulted on our debt, which is why the U.S. dollar is so strong, and why the U.S. Treasury bonds are the global standard. If we lose our credit rating in the world, it will mean skyrocketing borrowing costs, as well as higher taxes, with a recessionary economy. It is easy to understand using the debt default threat as political leverage by the GOP to get the Democratic Party to make concessions on spending cuts touted by Republican lawmakers.
The Treasury Department will go forward with its plan to increase borrowing, just as Congress hit the $31.4 trillion limit on its borrowing capacity. While the White House, rank-and-file GOP, and Democratic lawmakers wrangle over raising the federal debt limit, remember the Treasury Department has also sounded the alarm that even the debate over the debt ceiling puts the U.S. financial position at a huge risk.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
