I waited to write this column as long as I could. I was hoping to be able to offer commentary on Joe Biden's choice of a running mate, but the decision was not forthcoming last week. So, I am relegated to the abhorrent practice of speculating about who it will be. Because it is speculative, this column may not age well, but here it goes.
Let us get it out of the way: Biden will pick Kamala Harris to join him on the Democratic ticket.
Now, let me say why that could be wrong. Harris took a swipe at Biden during a debate last year that, even by the standards of a presidential primary campaign, was harsh. She is from a state that offers no Electoral College advantage, as Biden will win Harris' home state of California, no matter whom he chooses. There are Biden allies who are, supposedly, opposing her selection. And her previous record has entries that are problematic to some constituencies in the Democratic Party.
Despite those issues, and a few others, Harris remains the odds-on favorite. Biden confidants would not be having to oppose her selection if she were not still on the short list. Other options come with their own baggage, and some of it is heavier than Harris'. As to the attack on Biden during the debate, his history in politics indicates he understands that elections are often bruising, bare-knuckle affairs. It also indicates he is not one to hold a grudge.
What about the practical implications of the choice Joe Biden will make? Regardless of whether it is Harris or someone else, Biden’s decision will have implications outside the presidential campaign. For instance, choosing Elizabeth Warren would create an opportunity for a Republican to fill her seat in the Senate, even if only for a short time.
Then there is the question about the ability of any of the contenders to competently govern. Who would be most suited to stepping into the presidency in the event something happened to Biden? Even though it is a qualification far beyond those the current occupant of the White House possessed four years ago, Stacy Abrams’ stint as the minority leader in the Georgia legislature would not usually be viewed as being, by itself, a sufficient level of experience for a potential president. Though it seems too simplistic a calculation, many would discount Keisha Lance Bottoms’ chances of being nominated for vice president because, despite its being executive experience, she “only” has that experience in local government.
I am sympathetic to mayors. That may be why I preferred Pete Buttigieg during the primary. It is also why I really would like to see Keisha Lance Bottoms become Biden’s choice for a running mate. She is articulate, decisive, and seems willing to fight when it is necessary. And yet, she does not seem overly eager to do so. Despite all that, her time is likely still yet to come.
Joe Biden has taken his time with this decision. It seems to have been a very deliberative and thorough process. I doubt there will be revelations in the future about someone being told they were getting the nod, only to have the rug pulled out from under them a short time later, as happened with Chris Christie in 2016 when Donald Trump was prevailed upon to go with Mike Pence at the last moment.
Can the vice presidential selection process be indicative of governing style? Absolutely. Although eager for an announcement, it is comforting to witness a methodical approach being employed in the political realm.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, political science instructor at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
