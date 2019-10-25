If you read this within a day or two of publication, you'll still have time to drive down to Arlington and take in six spookhouses at Six Flags Over Texas. I recommend you do it, provided the predicted weather holds. You can throw in a few coasters for good measure.
As anyone who's been yawning through my column for the past few weeks knows, we've made our usual seasonal rounds. As you read this, I might be blazing at 94 mph on the best coaster in the world, Millennium Force. Or I may be following my husband through the dark hallway of a spookhouse, hoping he'll get the brunt of it. Don't think he won't yell when he's startled; I've heard lumberjackish men utter squeals as high-pitched as a teenage girl when they're startled.
The 12 or so pounds of candy I brought back from Walt Disney World has been consumed, mostly by co-workers but also by my husband, and I'm ashamed to say, myself. There were three or four candy bars left in the basket last Sunday night, and I caught the whitecat nosing around in them. I'm told chocolate can be poisonous to cats, but that iron-bellied beast has demonstrated no problems with human cuisine, other than the piece of jalapeño he ate several weeks ago. The intermittent and surprised squalls, followed by furious bouts of bum-licking, told the tale.
A story Sheri Gourd did last week featured comments from local folks who shared their favorite and least-favorite candies. Some older readers recalled getting caramel popcorn balls as kids. Sheri initially did not see these remarks, because our Facebook filter - set to the highest level due to our status as a family newspaper - hid every comment that included the word "balls." I have to wonder when the filters will just throw up their virtual hands in surrender. They will never be able to prune out all the nouns used to crudely describe a man's testicles. For all I know, "testicles" wouldn't make the cut. (Those of you who raise livestock can be assured that no pun was intended.)
Anyone who thinks trick-or-treaters would appreciate sticky popcorn balls is in for a surprise greater than the tooth fillings they often pull out. I've related the story about how when I was about 5, my mom spent hours in our kitchen in Choctaw, making caramel apples and caramel popcorn balls for all the neighborhood kids who would come knocking. The first time she opened the door and presented the ghouls on the porch with these sweets, one of the little kids hollered in a clearly annoyed tone: "Ewww! We don't want THAT! We want candy!" I can't remember whether my mother found something to appease them, or the group stomped off in disgust and later came back with a "trick" - like setting a bag of dog poop on fire on our front porch, maybe.
I understand the aversion to apples, even if they are slathered in caramel. After all, what self-respecting kid wants to go to the trouble to dress up in costume, venture up the sidewalk and knock on the door of an adult he may or may not know, only to be handed a piece of fruit or beef jerky or, as I heard about a few years ago, a hard-boiled egg dyed orange? But popcorn balls seem positively to die for when compared with the "treats" a friend of mine used to dispense: toothbrushes and dental floss. After a few years, the trick-or-treaters stopped coming, and she was naive enough to wonder why.
As several folks explained to Sheri when she was writing her story, it's the urban legends of razor blades in apples and poison injected into cupcakes that give discerning parents pause. I figured if you took your kids only to the homes of people you knew, you wouldn't have to worry about evil deeds. Besides, there's not a shred of evidence that anyone has ever found a razor blade in an apple, if for no other reason than any kid unfortunate enough to receive the apple probably tossed it out the moment he got home and started sifting through the sweets.
I mentioned recently how candy corn had gotten a bad name, but I don't understand that, either. It's innocuous, if cloyingly sweet. There are worse candies to be found in hollow plastic pumpkins and spooky paper sacks. Take Circus Peanuts; you'd have to hold me down and force me to eat one, and then I'd vomit it back up. The same is true of Peeps. At one time, those nasty things were confined to Easter baskets, but now, they make their vari-hued appearance at Halloween, Christmas, and even Valentine's Day. If I were a trick-or-treating child, Peeps and Circus Peanuts would be among the items I set aside for my dad, who was always waiting eagerly when my siblings and I returned from our excursions, chauffeured by our mom. He was mainly after the peanut butter logs - those crunchy, striped thinks with filling. He then pilfered the peanut butter chews in the orange and black wrappers. He also rid of us any licorice, if a kid-hating neighbor was cruel enough to drop some in our bags. We were in for the chocolate.
The year my mother's homemade treats were rebuffed was the same one when my sister and I got into the candy after my dad took the undesirable items, but before my mom got a chance to limit our intake. My sister Lisa, who was 3, was wearing a sky-blue satin dress with a white petticoat that peeked out in back. I'm not sure what she was supposed to be, but I remember it because her "costume" had been a dress of mine that I liked, but had outgrown. We began gorging ourselves on our haul, when all of a sudden, there was a loud, "BRA-AAA-AACK!" A puddle of partially liquefied candy was resting languidly in my sister's lap - on the satin dress. I wasn't happy, although I could've no more squeezed my body into that outfit than I could into the plastic pumpkin that held the candy.
Hopefully I'm through with sweet treats - at least until Christmas arrives and I can gripe some more. Until then, Happy Halloween!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.