“When half of Americans are telling you what you are doing is wrong, you should listen,” says Oklahoma House Republican Tom Cole, who was a pollster before joining the U.S. House of Representatives.
On Tuesday night across the U.S., rallies called for impeachment and removal of the president. By the time you read this, the U.S. House of Representatives will likely have made the historical vote on impeaching Donald J. Trump, the 45th U.S. president. Trump is the third president in history to be voted on for impeachment. It is predicted such a vote will have resulted in a finding of impeachment, which is akin to the concept of a vote of no confidence. Impeachment does not expose the president to criminal liability, just as it does not require the commission or completion of a crime. Impeachment and removal are two different things.
One charge against the president is abuse of power. Was it abuse of power to ask Ukraine’s president to go public about investigating a rival presidential candidate’s son for corruption? Presidents have a fiduciary duty not to expropriate government funds for personal use, and cannot solicit anything of value from a foreign government while in office. Nor may foreign powers interfere with elections under Federal Election Commission rules.
Is abuse of power a high crime or misdemeanor? We can look to history for answers. Maladministration, corruption, and breach of public trust were some of the concepts predating the language of U.S. Constitution, Article 2 Section 4, which states: “The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Obstruction of Congress is the second charge against the president. Attempting to obstruct Congress, regardless of success in doing so, meets the legal requirement for actionable misconduct. Obstruction turns on whether the White House attempted to block Congress from doing its job by ordering Executive Branch employees not to comply with subpoenas. Seventeen witnesses, including Gordon Sondland, were ordered by the president not to testify, but defied him, and told what happened. Sondland testified the president paired withholding aid with expecting Ukraine to announce it was opening an investigation on Trump’s rival. Ten other witnesses abided the president’s directive and would not answer lawmakers’ questions.
If either or both of the two charges can be proved, impeachment proceeds because these are separate and alternative charges. The Senate votes probably in early January on removal of the president from office.
Abuse of power matters to citizens who don’t want presidents to remain in office despite an unfair election if foreign nations can "lobby" voters. Foreign nations meddling in elections erodes the influence of constituents. Foreign best interests could overpower voters’ needs, in the eyes of candidates, because nations are so big. Obstruction of Congress is a big deal because impeachment is the only remedy for solving a malfeasant president, since sitting presidents cannot be criminally charged while in office. Obstruction thwarts the balance of powers and violates the intent of the Constitution.
The House of Representatives’ impeachment work is about preserving the election of voters’ own choices and safeguarding against election meddling by foreign governments. By voting out Articles of Impeachment, Congress is working for us to save the ballot box.
Donald Trump boldly shows no remorse or inclination to curb his impulse to step outside the safe harbor of prudent governance in constitutional bounds. Had he been acquitted in impeachment, doubtless he would continue to reach out to China and elsewhere for favors.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
