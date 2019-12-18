TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Doyle Edwin Ryals, 71, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Tahlequah to Russell Doyle Ryals and Mary Eulah Ryals, both of Tahlequah, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Scott Ryals, and granddaughter, Dahl…