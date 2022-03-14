I saw an interesting meme on social media this past week. It basically said if mothers were in charge, no one would be forced to go to war.
I think it is very true. Growing up in rural Oklahoma in the 1970s, it really was like a village, or a neighborhood, raising a child. Kids ran rampant and all the moms were on watch. I swear the moms all had an agreement, too, being that their authority was transferred to another upon crossing a geographical boundary. In other words, you had to listen to your friend’s mom as if she were your own.
My mom was great, and kids loved being at my home because my mom was kind, understanding and fun while keeping everyone in line. When I started first grade, she started working at the local tag office, which was both a blessing and a curse. The blessing was she knew pretty much everyone in town because she saw them at least once a year, and she was known for helping others and getting residents through the yearly ordeal of tag renewals as quickly and as effortlessly as possible. This meant that by default, many people, including local officials and well-known individuals, knew me as “Jeanne’s boy,” and I picked up quickly how to take advantage of that moniker.
Ironically, the curse was also the same: My mom knew pretty much everyone in town. While beneficial, it also meant I was watched what seemed more closely than others growing up, especially as I hit the junior high and high school years.
When my mom passed away a few years ago, I spoke at her service. I shared a story about her younger brother, my uncle, who was a known guitar player in the area. Because of his profession, he also found himself engulfed in the party scene. He once said a person couldn’t get away with anything in Tahlequah without Jeanne finding out about it, and he was right. Between him and my two older brothers, I learned quick not to attempt to sneak something by or try to pull a fast one, because mom would find out. More importantly, though, my nature was such as to not do anything that would disappoint my mom. Even into my 50s, that point has kept me on the straight and narrow.
Regardless of what some guys may think, moms are the ones who really have the power and keep the home and society operational. There’s a reason that athletes on television, when they do something great and the camera is on them, often say, “Hi, mom!” It’s because it’s in our inherent nature to want to please our moms. As part of the pointless invasion of Ukraine, a Russian soldier was taken prisoner. Upon surrender, he was given food and the opportunity to call his mom, causing this tough soldier to break down and cry.
When news broke this past week of the bombing of the maternity hospital in Ukraine, my heart wept for the moms. Being a mom and the excitement of becoming a mom is something that should be celebrated and cherished, not something with injury, fear, and death.
Yes, moms are superheroes. All moms are nurses, teachers, counselors, managers, chefs, drivers, administrators, planners, organizers, writers, spiritual leaders, advisers, directors and so very much more. In general, if you want to stop war, live under a budget, and have real peace on earth, put moms in charge of the world. We guys can then stand to the side, and when we do something good, we can say, “Hi, mom.”
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
