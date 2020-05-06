What a difference in just a couple of weeks? The question used to be, “What’s the deal with the Skatepark being open?” In just a few days, it’s become, “The parks are open. What’s the deal with the playground equipment being closed?”
It has been important to our community that our parks have never been closed. During a time when safer-at-home was encouraged, we needed some open space, some sunshine, the chance to get out of the house. For our mental health and our physical health, it’s been good to have our parks available.
It seems odd, then. Why would the playgrounds be among the first to close and then stay closed longer than almost anything else? Playgrounds are important to the mental and physical health of our youngest residents, too, right?
Although children are at lower risk for contracting the virus, we know the COVID-19 virus is still in our community. Opting to (mostly) follow Gov. Stitt’s plan to reopen means we have shifted strategy, from everyone sheltering to protect those who are vulnerable, to those who are vulnerable must protect themselves as much as possible. As individuals begin to feel more confident about their ability to survive the virus, they’re out and about more.
So what is the deal with the playground equipment? Let’s walk through what makes this one piece a bit tougher. By default, playground equipment is used by young children. Love these sweethearts! They are all-in for life. But this group doesn’t practice all the social niceties. They wipe runny noses with the backs of their hands. They sneeze or cough opening and freely. They skin a knee or elbow and a bit of blood joins the mix.
Play for this group is a full-body workout. To enjoy the playground, a youngster has to climb, scramble, belly crawl, hold tight, hook a knee over a bar. It’s exhausting and amazing to watch.
The CDC says the virus spreads mainly from person to person through close contact or respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Children aren’t immune to the virus, but they aren’t as likely to look or feel sick. A child can easily spread the virus if he or she – or a close family member – is asymptomatic.
There are two other very important considerations to add to the mix. One, it’s hard to disinfect a small child who has just had full body contact with public playground equipment. And two, there is a good possibility that said child is going to leave the playground and rather quickly crawl up on Grandma or Grandpa’s lap for a good snuggle. Asking either Grandma or the youngster to “social distance” is just not going to happen.
With our town in full reopen mode, it won’t be long before we know a lot more about whether the virus is still a full-blown threat or not. It’s still worth holding off on the most dangerous ways the virus spreads to keep our curve flat.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
