On Jan. 13, 2017, a week before the Trump Transition Team was taking office, a global flu outbreak scenario briefing was held jointly between the incoming and outgoing Trump and Obama administrations. The new president's team had its first opportunity to grasp the historical role of presidential administrations in managing a national pandemic response. The briefing told of the framework for how nations cooperate in borderless disasters, to save lives. Transition briefings are aimed at safely getting new presidents past the early months when they might be vulnerable to crisis situations.
Now both Obama's leaders are gone, and of the 30 upper-level Trump appointees in attendance then, all but eight have since been fired or have resigned. By 2018, the incoming president had even disbanded the subagency that led the exercise.
We'd be better off today if we still had the Office of Global Security and Biodefense. But Trump acolytes called it The Deep State - career government employees who institutionalize the outcomes through agency rulemaking and planning documents. Trump's style has been to sweep away as much governmental structure as possible. Vice President Joe Biden served as statutory National Biodefense Strategy pandemic response lead under the Obama-era plan. In turn, Mike Pence was named lead of the ad-hoc Trump Coronavirus Response Team. It was announced this week they will wind down by end of May.
Over a month ago, the U.S. was on an escalating timeline for infections because there was no contact testing. That was how South Korea minimized the disease's spread. Now the U.S. has roughly one-third of all the cases globally, and over 250,000 people have died here. Oklahoma has just over 4,000 infections. When averaged over the state, about six people per 100,000 population die. In Delaware County, about 78 cases out of a total of 92 have been traced to one Grove facility populated mostly by the high-risk, over-50 age group. Of those infected, 28 were employees. Clusters like this make it easy to see delays in testing and tracking of exposed individuals have both costed lives. Per capita deaths in Delaware County are more than double the rate of deaths in Adair County, and the rate in Cherokee County is seven times less than in Adair County.
As president of 328 million people, it takes more than one person to be the boss of every decision. No one man can procure the nation's swabs from Italy, choose a Trump supporter in Silicon Valley to come up with 69 million dollars worth of respirators, and run a crew of volunteers to patronize political crony contractors for PPE for a nation, while usurping the FDA on non-efficacious hydroxychloroquine. Bright's whistleblower complaint this week will point out opportunism and self-dealing. More vividly than in Ukraine, lives are at stake.
Great leadership goes to a deeper level - how we're moored to make choices. In the 100 times since January 2017 when choices could have been different, a perfect storm of failed reactions and missed opportunities is not a coincidence. Without understanding what the future brings, prudent minds might say, "We tried shooting from the hip, but this thing is coming at us, so maybe it is time to listen well to the specialists." "We can cut it close on the stockpile, but only if we have a guy who watches the global supply and does the just-in-time buying." "This might not be the best timing to hold back in favor of no-bid contracts benefiting Trump political insiders."
One of the problems with streamlining governmental institutions is that when we sweep away a wealth of institutional learning or knowledge, sometimes people die. These are grim stakes.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.