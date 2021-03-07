While we saw the world be touched by death due to COVID-19 last year, it made many realize that life is too short. Scores of people know some who has either been exposed, contracted COVID, or even died. The anger and division in this world is compounded by the death of loved ones. When you hear of a death, you immediately think to yourself that you haven't seen or spoken with your loved ones for months or years.
One of my favorite people died from COVID. She was my aunt, and I loved her dearly. She was technically my cousin, but since she was older when I was a child, we called her our aunt. She lived a difficult life, but I never saw her down and out. She had an infectious laugh and was loved by so many. I remember her children, who were my older cousins, babysitting my brother, and they treated us like we were one of their siblings. Every time I saw her, she told me how proud of me she was.
Some people don't realize how impactful a few words are, but my aunt's words were powerful. She had plenty of reasons to be upset or sorrowful, but she always spoke positively. It takes a special person to see the positive within the negative. Her strength showed through her children and showed to other people within our family.
My mother and her were very close and spent a great deal of time together. She taught my mother life lessons and advocated for a positive outlook on life. As I sat at her funeral, I thought about the time I had with my aunt and how I cherished it. I also thought about all the time I did not spend with my aunt and how that opportunity is now gone. Our family misses her dearly, and I can only hope to continue to make her proud each day that I am on this Earth.
Life is too short to live it angry all the time. We are living in the best time in history. Let's make our mark on history with positivity and love. The words we say can inspire, hurt, defend, or celebrate. Our words are powerful and can be used as tools in a positive or negative way. We should use our time making lasting memories and inspiring others.
One day, either you, your friend, your co-worker, or your family member will pass away, and all that will be left is the memories created. Make sure you try to make as many positive ones as possible, but as many of you know, negative memories come without much work needed for them to appear.
This is your year to live your dream, to plan for the future, and to inspire others to be better. You have the power to make your life great. Wield that power.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co.
