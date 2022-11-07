COLUMN: Will election put propaganda believers in power?

Since this column will run on Election Day, it seems fitting to provide one more reminder to cast your ballot before the polls close at 7 p.m. If you are a “late” reader of the paper and do not see this until it is too late, and had not already voted, you have missed out on a chance to participate in a pivotal election.
Granted, there may not be many closely contested races for voters in our area. But it is still important to participate in the democratic process whenever the opportunity arises, because if the pessimists among us are correct, it may be one of the last times you are able to cast a vote that means anything.
It seems unlikely that the worst fears of election observers and experts will come to pass. While it is likely that our system of elections is likely to face even more severe tests than it has already endured, there seems to be a bend-but-don't-break quality to the administrative processes in place in most states. That is not to say that they could not use some revision, clarification, and strengthening, but they have largely withstood the technical and procedural challenges that have been presented.
That trend can always end, however. One of the reservoirs of strength the system has had is that of a commitment to the democratic process by the overwhelming majority of people in the country. That reservoir seems to be running dry, or at least is at a very low level. Part of the reason is because some public figures are going to great lengths to turn our democracy against itself by convincing a not-insignificant portion of the American electorate that the “other side” is cheating. If enough people become angry or spiteful enough to completely discount the possibility that, in a democracy, the “other side” will sometimes win, can you continue to have free and fair elections?
We may be getting ready to find out. Again, the worst-case scenarios of a complete collapse – not of democracy but of the democratic spirit – are unlikely to be realized. But there are approximately 300 candidates running for state and federal level offices in this cycle, and many of them have been explicit when describing their aims of making sure their party never loses another election in their state again. To be very clear, they are not engaging in campaign trail rhetoric to boost enthusiasm amongst the party faithful to improve morale and turnout of their supporters. They are saying they will make use of the authority and power of the offices to which they hope to be elected to ensure the “other side” cannot win ever again.
When pressed, many of those candidates who are, perhaps without even realizing it, so anti-Democratic that they have become anti-democratic will claim they are the champions of election integrity and are engaged in a righteous crusade to prevent electoral fraud. They possess a self-righteousness that is unjustified by the evidence. In fact, it is a self-righteousness that has been disproved by a dearth of it. No one has been able to demonstrate that fraud or cheating has occurred on a scale that would even come close to affecting the outcome of a presidential election, or even much smaller ones.
Nevertheless, the 2022 elections will put people who are deeply invested in believing propaganda into positions of power. If they are successful in translating their delusions into new election laws, it is possible the electoral "Chicken Littles" could have an “I told you so” moment in 2024.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.