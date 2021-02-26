As America grapples with its racist past of its own creation, will the push for equality of Black and brown people spark more rage in America?
Domestic terrorism and angry Americans are the most dangerous threat in our country. The fight for equal rights, equal pay, equal justice, equal treatment is such a threat to some in the majority. The anger we see on social media is dangerous and can spill over to the public space. Those who are racist, bigoted, and just all-around unhappy with seeing the progression of minority people are dangerous if they decide to take their anger from the mind to action.
Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 to prove they could do it. What that showed our enemies within our country and outside of our borders, is that our country is vulnerable to internal attacks. To some Americans, the threat of domestic terrorism is real. The threats of domestic terrorism are spread across social media in private group pages. The fear that the have-nots will become the haves is scary to many Americans.
The hate is apparent in America, but the marginalized people must continue to push for equality. The call for being equal should not be such a controversial topic. We should want those who want to be equal to have a chance to enjoy the American dream.
As laws regarding equality are passed, the defenders of the old way of thinking may be offended, but what progress has been made without making a few people uncomfortable? The next few years will possibly be a tipping point for those who want equality and for those who want to limit the rights of Americans will continue to clash. I hope there are no additional terrorist marches or riots in America, but with the political and ideological differences topped with the increase of misinformation, I do not think we have seen our last attempt to overthrow our American government in some form.
America is trying to heal and focus on a pandemic, but there is negative energy in the U.S., and we need more people to look at it on a large-term basis. Equality helps Americans because it brings people out of poverty, decreases the unemployment rate, and evens the playing field in minority lending. Just because one or two groups of people are a focus doesn't mean that your majority will go without and end up living like the stone ages.
Open your hearts and minds to equality.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
