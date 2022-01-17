One more round of applause to Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota. He spoke out about the 2020 election. He correctly stated it was fair and was won by Joe Biden. It is hard to believe we have to congratulate people for stating the obvious, but that is where we find ourselves these days.
Maybe the anti-reality fever is breaking, though. Several of Rounds' colleagues who haven't been inclined to incur the wrath of a former president have suddenly found their spines. Well, maybe they only found a couple of vertebrae, but that's not nothing.
John Thune, Mitt Romney, Shelly Moore Capito, even Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have defended Rounds and expressed agreement with his statement that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Actually, instead of a statement, let us call it an acknowledgement of fact, since that is what Rounds actually did.
But there's something peculiar about the language being used by the politicians mentioned above. Do not misunderstand; I am relieved that prominent members of the Republican Party are finally able to state the obvious. But I am curious as to why they feel like they are able to do so now, and in the way that they did. Was it a New Year's resolution to avoid complicity in perpetuating mass psychoses?
No. It is likely a combination of three other things, only one of which is tangentially related to the change in the calendar. Their short-term concern is to appear rational, reasonable, and independent of a person who is already associated with the attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Their longer-range concern is to not reinforce the association people already make between Trump and the Capitol Attack so that it does not become a factor in the upcoming elections. After all, there is still time to repair any damage done to their relationship with the former president, as long as they do not take things too far. It is amazing how vulnerable, and therefore ultimately, how malleable egomaniacs can be.
The third reason is speculative. But it seems possible the House's Jan. 6 committee may be uncovering things that are making people doubt the value of having a relationship with Trump. Take this statement about Rounds by Sen. John Thune: "I say to my colleague, welcome to the club." Or this one made by Sen. Kevin Kramer: "I've always said I agree that the election was not stolen -- at least to the degree that it was illegal theft. I moved on a long time ago."
Using a politician-to-human dictionary, it's easy to pick out the signs of some upcoming pearl-clutching and the need for a fainting couch. The groundwork is being laid for the "Are you kidding? I never believed that stuff" electoral strategy. It's possible that, if the House panel investigating the attack is indeed on to something, we will soon see the "I think I vaguely recall the name; president who, again?" strategy.
We have already learned ethics and morality aren't sufficient motivation to do the right thing for many current national-level Republicans. A few of them tried really hard to earn participation trophies in democracy this time last year just after the Capitol Attack. That didn't last.
But if a threat to their physical lives only brought them back to reality for, say, a few days, maybe a threat to their political lives will result in a more enduring realization of the damage they've allowed to be done. If the Jan. 6 panel's evidence is pointing Trump's direction, we may have a bumper crop of epiphanies this spring.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
